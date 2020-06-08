News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Teen accused of robbing and assaulting boy in Carrigaline ordered to stay off social media

Teen accused of robbing and assaulting boy in Carrigaline ordered to stay off social media
Cork Distrcit Court, file photo.
By Liam Heylin
Monday, June 08, 2020 - 01:20 PM

A 17-year-old accused of assaulting and robbing another teenager in an attack that was videoed and circulated on social media has been ordered by a district judge to stay off social media.

The 17-year-old was arrested and brought before Cork District Court today arising out of the investigation into the stabbing of a teenager at Waterpark in Carrigaline on Saturday, June 6.

It was widely reported that a demand was first made from the victim for €2, that he was then stabbed and that this was video-recorded and posted on social media.

Detective Garda Declan Healy testified that he arrested the teenager and charged him with assault causing harm to the other youth and that he also charged him robbing the injured party’s mobile phone.

The defendant was cautioned that he did not have to reply to the charge but that anything he might say would be taken down and given in evidence against him. He made no reply to the charge.

There was no objection from the State to bail being granted to the accused. However, strict conditions were required.

“This case arises out of the social media incident where a video was circulated in relation to an incident at Waterpark in Carrigaline where a youth was assaulted and robbed of his mobile phone,” Det. Garda Healy alleged.

A number of details of names and addresses had to be disclosed – including that of the defendant – in the course of the brief hearing. However, because it was an in-camera hearing related to a juvenile there is a legal prohibition against revealing such details.

READ MORE

Those who can't work because of lack of childcare will receive pandemic payment, Minister says

The bail conditions require the accused to live at a particular address, which is a substantial distance from Carrigaline, to stay off social media, not to consume any intoxicants, not to have any contact with any witness to the case.

He is also required to sign on three times a week at the garda station which is in the locality of his residence and to stay out of the Carrigaline/Douglas/Blackrock area.

Finally, he is required not to associate with three of his friends, who were named. This includes not having direct or indirect contact with them.

Judge Olann Kelleher repeated that the defendant was required to stay off social media.

The accused was remanded on bail to appear at The Children’s Court in Cork sitting on July 10.

Eugene Murphy solicitor applied for free legal aid for the accused and said he was 17 and had no income. Judge Kelleher granted that application.

The defendant was not required to speak during the hearing today.

READ MORE

Roadmap to reopening economy will now be complete in four phases, official says

More on this topic

Howth resident challenges permission for large housing developmentHowth resident challenges permission for large housing development

Man due in court in connection with Co Down stabbingMan due in court in connection with Co Down stabbing

Teen due in court in connection with Co Cork stabbingTeen due in court in connection with Co Cork stabbing

Dispute between Citywest Hotel owner and neighbour comes before High CourtDispute between Citywest Hotel owner and neighbour comes before High Court


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Hairdressers' trade group in bid to reopen by end of JuneHairdressers' trade group in bid to reopen by end of June

Public ‘misled’ on Caherciveen direct provision centrePublic ‘misled’ on Caherciveen direct provision centre

Hosepipe ban goes into effect from tomorrow, going into JulyHosepipe ban goes into effect from tomorrow, going into July

10,000 affordable homes a year on government formation agenda10,000 affordable homes a year on government formation agenda


Lifestyle

Last week, I wrote about a Cuvier’s beaked whale killed off our La Gomera coast by sharks or orcas and washed onto rocks at the mouth of a secluded beach. It had to be moved before it began to smell.Damien Enright: Castaway, and trying to avoid exploding whales

Each morning, blackcaps and thrushes sing in Malahide’s Robswall Park. The star performers, however, are skylarks.Richard Collins: Skylarks are the star singers of the park

In the coming years, we’re likely to be hearing a lot more about ‘rainwater harvesting’ which is common in places such as Australia and parts of America but something we haven’t really got to grips with here yet.Dónal Hickey: Taking water for granted

As Bere Island and Inishfarnard in Co Cork are associated with the mining industry, so too, Arranmore, or Árainn Mhór, in Co Donegal.The Islands of Ireland: Arranmore digs deep for safety

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »