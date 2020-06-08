Teen accused of robbing and assaulting boy in Carrigaline ordered to stay off social media

A 17-year-old accused of assaulting and robbing another teenager in an attack that was videoed and circulated on social media has been ordered by a district judge to stay off social media.

The 17-year-old was arrested and brought before Cork District Court today arising out of the investigation into the stabbing of a teenager at Waterpark in Carrigaline on Saturday, June 6.

It was widely reported that a demand was first made from the victim for €2, that he was then stabbed and that this was video-recorded and posted on social media.

Detective Garda Declan Healy testified that he arrested the teenager and charged him with assault causing harm to the other youth and that he also charged him robbing the injured party’s mobile phone.

The defendant was cautioned that he did not have to reply to the charge but that anything he might say would be taken down and given in evidence against him. He made no reply to the charge.

There was no objection from the State to bail being granted to the accused. However, strict conditions were required.

“This case arises out of the social media incident where a video was circulated in relation to an incident at Waterpark in Carrigaline where a youth was assaulted and robbed of his mobile phone,” Det. Garda Healy alleged.

A number of details of names and addresses had to be disclosed – including that of the defendant – in the course of the brief hearing. However, because it was an in-camera hearing related to a juvenile there is a legal prohibition against revealing such details.

The bail conditions require the accused to live at a particular address, which is a substantial distance from Carrigaline, to stay off social media, not to consume any intoxicants, not to have any contact with any witness to the case.

He is also required to sign on three times a week at the garda station which is in the locality of his residence and to stay out of the Carrigaline/Douglas/Blackrock area.

Finally, he is required not to associate with three of his friends, who were named. This includes not having direct or indirect contact with them.

Judge Olann Kelleher repeated that the defendant was required to stay off social media.

The accused was remanded on bail to appear at The Children’s Court in Cork sitting on July 10.

Eugene Murphy solicitor applied for free legal aid for the accused and said he was 17 and had no income. Judge Kelleher granted that application.

The defendant was not required to speak during the hearing today.