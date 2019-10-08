Teen accused of raping women when he was 15 goes on trial Central Criminal Court

A teenager accused of raping a young woman when he was 15 years old has gone on trial at the Central Criminal Court.

The defendant, who is now aged 18, pleaded not guilty to the single count of raping the woman who was aged around 20 at the time of the disputed incident.

The particulars of the charge state that on March 18, 2017 at a location in Kerry, he had sexual intercourse with a woman who did not consent to it and he knew she did not consent or was reckless as to whether or not she consented.

A jury of seven men and five women was sworn in to hear the case before Mr Justice Paul McDermott at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork.

Alice Fawsitt senior counsel for the prosecution gave the jury an outline of the evidence which she expected would be given from witnesses but stressed that what she was saying was not itself evidence.

“You will hear that other offences were committed on the night by other people but the only issue is whether the defendant had sexual intercourse with or without her consent. That is the only issue you are here to decide.

“What he is charged with is rape. There is not going to be any issue about sexual intercourse. He agreed there was sexual intercourse. The issue is whether she agreed to have it or whether she didn’t. There is an admission (by the defendant) that there was sexual intercourse but that it was consensual,” Ms Fawsitt said.

The prosecution senior counsel said the defendant went to Kerry in a group of seven where there were four other men and two women. The complainant who did not know them went there with her own friends. Both groups were there for the celebration of St. Patrick’s Day and to have a good time, Ms Fawsitt said.

The complainant became separated from her group and met the defendant. She agreed to go back to his B&B having checked with him that there would be other girls there too.

The defendant and another woman and the complainant were the first to arrive, followed by the others in the defendant’s group.

An issue arose at the premises and Ms Fawsitt said there were two different accounts of what gave rise to it.

One was that the defendant and complainant were in a bed and were told to get out of it. The second was that the complainant said the others in the room wanted her to have sex with the defendant and she did not want to do so.

One of the two women gave the complainant a severe beating which was partly videoed by the other woman present, Ms Fawsitt said, and she added that the complainant ended up lying on the floor between the single and double bed after this assault.

It was alleged by the prosecution that the accused got down on the floor and had sexual intercourse with the young woman from behind. “He said that she said, ‘come down and do it’. That is going to be the issue for you to decide,” Ms Fawsitt said.

Colman Cody senior counsel represents the defendant. The case continues.