Teen, 17, charged with attempted murder of family member following stabbing

Monday, January 28, 2019 - 03:55 PM
By Tom Tuite

A teenager, 17, has been charged with attempted murder of a family member in connection with a stabbing at his home in Tallaght in Dublin.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, had been charged earlier with assault causing harm to the man at a house on July 27 last.

He appeared before Judge John O’Connor at the Dublin Children’s Court today after directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) were obtained.

He was further charged with attempted murder of the man and was remanded in custody appear again next week pending the preparation of a book of evidence.

The court heard he replied “no comment” after he was charged.

READ MORE: Eight years for Limerick man who stabbed 'annoying' Romanian beggar

The teenager was accompanied to court by his solicitor Eoghan O’Sullivan and his parents.

A book of evidence has to be prepared by the DPP before he can be returned for trial to the Central Central Criminal Court.

Due to the nature of the charge a bail application would have to be made in the High Court.


KEYWORDS

Court

