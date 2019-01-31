Ted Cunningham begins High Court case to find out where stg£3m seized from his home went

A retired businessman says the State unlawfully seized some sterling£3m from his home which gardaí said was part of the £26.5m Northern Bank robbery in Belfast in December 2004.

Ted Cunningham (aged 68) of Woodbine Lodge, Farran, Co Cork, is not looking for the money back but wants the Garda Commissioner to provide him with an account of what happened to it after it was seized from his home in 2005, the High Court heard.

The money was lawfully repatriated to Danske Bank, which acquired the Northern Bank, following a court confiscation order in 2014, the Commissioner says.

Mr Cunningham was jailed for 10 years in 2009 for laundering stg£3m from the Northern Bank robbery, a charge he denied.

Ted Cunningham. Pic: Collins

He was freed in 2012 following a Court of Criminal Appeal finding that the warrant used to search his home was invalid.

A retrial was ordered on nine of the 10 charges against him.

The tenth charge referred to stg£2.4m allegedly found in his home on February 17, 2005, and no re-trial took place on this count due to the invalidity of the warrant.

In February 2014, his retrial on the nine other charges began but a few days into it, he pleaded guilty to two counts of money laundering when he was reckless as to whether two sums, of stg£100,400 and stg£175,360, were the proceeds of the robbery.

He received a sentence which was backdated to when he first went into prison which meant had did not have to serve any more time.

He claims he wrote a number of times to the State for an explanation as to what happened to the money but got no response or no meaningful explanation.

He brought High Court proceedings last year seeking a number of orders including one compelling the Commissioner to provide an account of the forfeiture and distribution of the money and a declaration that the money was unlawfully seized.

He also sought an injunction restraining the inspector of taxes from taking any enforcement action against him pending these proceedings.

Barra McCrory, a Northern Ireland Queen's Counsel representing Mr Cunningham, argued there is a dispute over whether a forfeiture order over the money was made following his client's 2014 trial.

It was not until 2018, when High Court proceedings were brought, that the State produced a forfeiture order which was dated May 2018. "That is of concern and will require some explanation which has not so far been forthcoming", counsel said.

While he was not looking for the quashing of that 2018 order, or looking for the money back, he was seeking an account of what exactly happened to it after it was taken from him in an act, which the Supreme Court said, was unlawful because of an invalid warrant, counsel said.

Séamus Clarke SC, for the Garda Commissioner, said his client had set out fully the statutory provisions under which the money was detained and distributed. It was within Mr Cunningham's own gift to obtain the court confiscation order following his 2014 trial.

Mr Cunningham had said he wants the money taken from his home offset against his tax liability, counsel said.

Mr Cunningham had been nebulous as to his description of ownership using words like "my money" and "taken from my house".

Yet, in garda interviews following his arrest, he admitted he knew some of the money came from the Northern Bank, counsel said.

The onus was on him to prove ownership.

"It is as plain as a pikestaff this money came from the Northern Bank robbery and he was not entitled to it", counsel said.

Justice Miriam O'Regan reserved her decision.