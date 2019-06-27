News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Tech giants resist attempts at regulation and sanctions

By Caroline O'Doherty

Senior Reporter

Thursday, June 27, 2019 - 11:08 PM

Facebook and Google have told the Government they do not want any new online regulator intervening in complaints about content on their platforms before their own internal review systems have been exhausted. They have also said they must be given a right of appeal, including access to the courts, if they disagree with a regulator’s decision.

Sanctions should only be applied to systematic failures to adhere to any proposed regulations or directions rather than individual breaches, they say. And they warn that introducing a legal definition of harmful content — as opposed to illegal content — will be fraught with difficulty because of the subjective nature of assessing what constitutes harmful.

They also say any new system must not overstep existing EU law which does not require companies to be legally responsible for dealing with harmful content that has not been brought to their attention. The social media giants set out their position in submissions to the Department of Communications as part of a public consultation on the regulation of harmful content online.

In total, 84 submissions were received from the social media and tech industries, other media companies, civil rights organisations, children’s charities, public bodies, the gardaí, suicide charities, support groups, and individuals.

READ MORE

Demons bombshell as storied Cork club withdraws from basketball's Superleague

Communications Minister Richard Bruton said the responses would help inform new laws being drafted to put in place a regulatory system and create a position of digital safety commissioner with powers to order the take-down of harmful content.

Earlier this week, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland proposed that it be allowed to take on the role of regulator, and while Facebook does not take a stance on this, Google backs the idea in its submission.

However, it says individuals should only be permitted to escalate their complaint to a regulator where the service provider has not responded to a take-down request within a reasonable timeframe or has declined to take down the content.

It says the individual must prove they gave all information for the service provider to act. Facebook says rules would must be agreed around the extent to which a complainant should be required to demonstrate actual ongoing harm.

More on this topic

There is a lot of negativity about but here's some life hacks to help stay positive

Criticism for BAI's plan to regulate online content and social media

Broadcasting watchdog rejects criticism of plans to police online content

BAI publishes plan for regulating harmful content on social media

TOPIC: Social Media

More in this Section

Single father inspired to build retro arcade machine to connect with teenage son

Cork mail centre closure a 'strategic mistake' says Micheál Martin

Homeless couple face court action for occupation of empty council house

Murphy: State funding of greyhound industry has to be reviewed


Lifestyle

The Academic, Review: From back seat straight to front of show

Scene and Heard with Des O'Driscoll

More than 450 lots under the hammer

Jordanne Jones: A star was born with her first role at age 12

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 23
    • 27
    • 35
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »