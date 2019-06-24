Team of 50 searching for father-of-one missing in Cork since last week

A team of 50 people are today searching for a missing father of one from Carrigaline, Co Cork whose disappearance has been described as completely out of character for the "happy and fun guy."

Andrew Willis, 36, was last seen walking along a private road from his friend's house late in the Coolmore area of Carrigaline last Monday evening. However, he failed to make it back to his home in Carrigaline.

He is described as being 6ft in height, of an athletic build with dark red hair and brown/green eyes. It is not known what Andrew was wearing when last seen.

Alan Jennings, brother-in-law to Andrew, told the Neil Prendeville show on Red FM that they are very appreciative of the support they have received from the public. He is mystified by the continued disappearance of his happy go lucky brother in law.

"I saw him last Sunday. He was in great form which is normal for Andrew. He is a happy and fun guy. He disappeared Monday evening. He was leaving from a friend's house which is down a private road.

"He was walking maybe 500 metres back to where he is living. He left at 12030pm at night and we have nothing from there.

Searching is ongoing. People have been fantastic. The turnout has been amazing. Even yesterday in the pouring rain. We would like to thank everyone who has helped out.

"Searches continue today and will continue for the week. If anyone is around (to help) we would appreciate it."

Alan is appealing to local people to check their back gardens and sheds as they desperately try to get to the bottom of what has happened to Andrew.

"Anything at all will help the family. He has a young son who is almost two years of age. The family are devastated. We have no information. His mobile phone was left in the house.

"He was literally only down in the friends. We are continuing to search. We are going over the area with a fine tooth comb. He was very happy. Loved (his young son). Everything to live for."

Andrew plays rugby in Bandon. His club sent up teams of people over the weekend to help in the search which also has involved the Coastguard and Gardai.

Mr Jennings says that Andrew's popularity is evident in the number of people who have turned out for the search.

It just goes to show how many people he touched in his life with the great turnout we have had so far. The volunteer search are on land. The Costguard are taking care of the sea. Unfortunately, we have found nothing up to now.

Gardaí say they are concerned about Andrew. Any persons with information on Andrew's whereabouts should report to Togher Garda Station on 021 - 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Meanwhile, gardai are continuing to appeal for a second man who is missing from Carrigaline in a separate incident.

Pat (Patsy) O Keeffe is missing from his home in Carrigaline.The last positive sighting was on Friday at 4pm as he was leaving Crosshaven heading in the direction of Carrigaline in a white Transit Connect Van reg : 08 D 614 13.

Pat left his house at 8am that morning but didn't return home. His daughter Lorraine has appealed for information in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Togher on 021 494 7120, the Confidential Line or any Garda Station.