Team Ireland returning home after collecting 86 medals at Special Olympics

Team Ireland is flying home from Abu Dhabi to Dublin today after its resounding success at the Special Olympics World Games.

The Irish athletes won 86 medals in total in sports like swimming, athletics, badminton, basketball, bowling and gymnastics.

The team will arrive at Terminal 1 at Dublin Airport at around 2.30 this afternoon.

Special Olympics Ireland CEO Matt English says he's really proud of their fantastic achievements:

"We couldn't be prouder of what they achieved across all of our sports.

Overall we are thrilled to have 30 gold medals, 29 silver medals and 27 bronze medals and numerous placed finishes as well," he added.