NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Team Ireland returning home after collecting 86 medals at Special Olympics

The Team Ireland seven a-side squad and coaches who collected their Bronze Medals on Day Six of the 2019 Special Olympics World Games in Zayed Sports City, Airport Road, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, March 22, 2019 - 07:12 AM

Team Ireland is flying home from Abu Dhabi to Dublin today after its resounding success at the Special Olympics World Games.

The Irish athletes won 86 medals in total in sports like swimming, athletics, badminton, basketball, bowling and gymnastics.

The team will arrive at Terminal 1 at Dublin Airport at around 2.30 this afternoon.

Special Olympics Ireland CEO Matt English says he's really proud of their fantastic achievements:

"We couldn't be prouder of what they achieved across all of our sports.

Overall we are thrilled to have 30 gold medals, 29 silver medals and 27 bronze medals and numerous placed finishes as well," he added.

More on this topic

Love Island’s Alex Miller says he experienced suicidal thoughts after show

Death toll in China chemical plant explosion rises to 44

Michael O’Neill knows Northern Ireland need to make the most of promising start

Alex McLeish knows he has a task on his hands getting Scotland in shape

More in this Section

Majority of those with mental health difficulties experience symptoms as children

Court of Appeal to get six new judges to cut delays

Small children in warzones more likely to die from lack of water than bullets, according to report

Taoiseach's department increases spend on advertising by 250%


Lifestyle

Finding your tribe

Irish people living in US lockdowns and fearing for the lives of their children

Ask Audrey: What's the story with dying your pubes?

The Menu: All the latest food news from around the world

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 20, 2019

    • 1
    • 18
    • 19
    • 25
    • 26
    • 42
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »