Teagasc reports fall in number of farm deaths in 2018

Thursday, January 03, 2019 - 01:07 PM

Seventeen people died in farm accidents in Ireland last year.

The overwhelming majority of those who lost their lives were over the age of 65. In 2017, 24 farmers died in work-related accidents, with 14 being aged 65 or older.

Up to 53% of fatalities last year were associated with farm vehicles and machinery, while 29% arose due to incidents with livestock.

Teagasc - the Agriculture and Food Development Authority - is calling on farmers to make safety a priority during January and the busy spring period in 2019.

It is also calling on farmers to be extra-vigilant when slurry spreading season gets underway from January 13.


KEYWORDS

farmingworkplace accidentTeagasc

