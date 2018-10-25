Teaching and tech the most desired career paths, research shows

A love for technology is the biggest motivator for 45% of Ireland’s youths when it comes to pursuing a career in tech, according to new research by Vodafone Ireland.

Career opportunities and salary stand out as top factors for young people who wish to embark on a digital-led career and, when it comes to industries, teaching (29%), IT (22%), business (16%), medicine (16%) and sports (9%) are the most desired sectors to work in.

The new research coincides with the countdown to apply for Vodafone’s 2019 Graduate Programme, which has been extended to Sunday, 11 November due to high demand. The programme, now in its ninth year, has been designed to enable young adults with the necessary skills required for a future career in digital specialities. As a graduate, participants in the programme will work in a commercial or technology stream for 18 months.

Speaking about Vodafone’s Graduate Programme, James Magill, Human Resources Director at Vodafone Ireland said: “Our research shows young people are passionate about a career in technology.

"We understand graduates are key to shaping the future of Ireland and through our programme, we offer graduates the experience needed to start a successful career in technology. We provide diverse experiences across our business, enabling graduates to gain exposure to different functions of the business, whether that’s in a commercial or technology capacity.

"These rotations give graduates an opportunity to learn and explore areas of interest to them before deciding on a career path. They are supported with continuous learning opportunities, training, mentoring and are part of a local and global community of Vodafone graduates.”

Digital Desk