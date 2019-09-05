News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Teachers invited to free anti-bullying training

Teachers invited to free anti-bullying training
File image
By Jess Casey
Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 02:35 PM

Teachers interested in learning how to tackle bullying both online and in their schools are invited to sign-up for free training with the National Anti-Bullying Centre (ABC).

The national anti-bullying research and resource centre at Dublin City University (DCU) is soon to roll out training for teachers in post-primary schools through FUSE, a research-based programme supported by Facebook.

Taking place on September 24 to 26, the training days will cover six modules aiming to educate teachers on dealing with scenarios likely to occur within the classroom, the school and online.

“We’re very excited to now move into the delivery phase of this initiative," said ABC director, Professor James O’Higgins Norman.

Mr O'Higgins Norman is also the UNESCO chairman on tackling bullying in schools and cyberspace. He said: "Based on academic research and feedback from those on the ground, the course has been specifically designed to meet the needs of principals, teachers and parents, all while being youth led.

By adopting a train-the-trainer approach, this programme will empower teachers and parents to further educate whole school communities in bullying, cyberbullying, and online safety issues. Education and understanding are key to tackling bullying in the school environment and this initiative will deliver both

The programme is grounded in Irish and international best practice research, consisting of an in-person training session, online workshops and projects aimed at second-year junior cycle students across Ireland.

Part of the Department of Education and Skills Wellbeing Framework and supported by the ABC, ISPCC and Dublin City University, the second phase of the FUSE programme follows an investment of €1m by Facebook.

Facebook’s safety policy manager, Amy McArdle, said: ‘We always listen to the experts when it comes to online safety and are delighted to enable the ABC team tackle bullying in Ireland through the school environment."

"Over the three years of this initiative, we aim to help teachers and parents understand the complexities of bullying and develop the skills to support students when it comes to online safety.”

More information about the FUSE programme can be found on www.antibullyingcentre.ie

READ MORE

Boris Johnson reportedly received no warning ahead of brother's resignation

More on this topic

Students in Louth school to walkout in protest over not being educated through IrishStudents in Louth school to walkout in protest over not being educated through Irish

Don’t blame economics, blame public policyDon’t blame economics, blame public policy

Sounds good, but ...

'Ongoing need' for university funding, association warns'Ongoing need' for university funding, association warns

TOPIC: Education

More in this Section

Mary Lou McDonald: Westminster will never protect Irish interestsMary Lou McDonald: Westminster will never protect Irish interests

Irish Prison Service spent €325,000 on Sky Sports and other premium channels for inmatesIrish Prison Service spent €325,000 on Sky Sports and other premium channels for inmates

PSNI chief orders inquiry into RUC officers’ murdersPSNI chief orders inquiry into RUC officers’ murders

€80m development of 340 new homes in Waterford city approved€80m development of 340 new homes in Waterford city approved


Lifestyle

My dad became ill before I became a writer and died before he got to see his name in the acknowledgements of my first two books.Sophie White: “I came up with the idea for my novel while I watched my father recede into a terrifying void of illness”

The designer is responsible for the iconic red-soled shoes which have become symbols of wealth and luxury.Christian Louboutin’s fashion legacy as he wins a major couture award

I’m not going to bother with my buddy Michael any more.Learner dad: You’ve finally gone grey’, was his greeting, as if that’s an okay thing to say to a 52-year-old man

Rowena Walsh meets Rosie Smith-Dunne, an energetic 91-year-old who is happily still helping others after a lifetime of volunteering.Giving back: Meet the 91-year-old who continues to help others

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »