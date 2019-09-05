Teachers invited to free anti-bullying training

Teachers interested in learning how to tackle bullying both online and in their schools are invited to sign-up for free training with the National Anti-Bullying Centre (ABC).

The national anti-bullying research and resource centre at Dublin City University (DCU) is soon to roll out training for teachers in post-primary schools through FUSE, a research-based programme supported by Facebook.

Taking place on September 24 to 26, the training days will cover six modules aiming to educate teachers on dealing with scenarios likely to occur within the classroom, the school and online.

“We’re very excited to now move into the delivery phase of this initiative," said ABC director, Professor James O’Higgins Norman.

Mr O'Higgins Norman is also the UNESCO chairman on tackling bullying in schools and cyberspace. He said: "Based on academic research and feedback from those on the ground, the course has been specifically designed to meet the needs of principals, teachers and parents, all while being youth led.

By adopting a train-the-trainer approach, this programme will empower teachers and parents to further educate whole school communities in bullying, cyberbullying, and online safety issues. Education and understanding are key to tackling bullying in the school environment and this initiative will deliver both

The programme is grounded in Irish and international best practice research, consisting of an in-person training session, online workshops and projects aimed at second-year junior cycle students across Ireland.

Part of the Department of Education and Skills Wellbeing Framework and supported by the ABC, ISPCC and Dublin City University, the second phase of the FUSE programme follows an investment of €1m by Facebook.

Facebook’s safety policy manager, Amy McArdle, said: ‘We always listen to the experts when it comes to online safety and are delighted to enable the ABC team tackle bullying in Ireland through the school environment."

"Over the three years of this initiative, we aim to help teachers and parents understand the complexities of bullying and develop the skills to support students when it comes to online safety.”

More information about the FUSE programme can be found on www.antibullyingcentre.ie