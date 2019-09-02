News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Teacher accused of slapping teen student's bottom wins High Court challenge against Tusla

Teacher accused of slapping teen student's bottom wins High Court challenge against Tusla
By Aodhan O'Faolain and Ray Managh
Monday, September 02, 2019 - 04:19 PM

A teacher, accused of smacking a teenage female student's bottom and allegedly making inappropriate comments to her, has won a High Court challenge against a finding of Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, that he had engaged in child sexual abuse.

The teacher, who cannot be named, was suspended after allegedly whispering in the young girl’s ear: “Call me tonight at 10.30pm; I have the house to myself.”

He was also accused of, on the same day, having told the girl: “Stop calling me, my wife is getting worried.” As she had then attempted to leave the room he had slapped her on her bottom in the presence of other students.

Mr Justice Charles Meenan, in quashing Tusla’s decision, said the girl had also alleged her teacher had three times said to her: “Call me.” The teacher had denied her claims but had said he may have accidentally come into contact with her.

Tusla’s finding of sexual abuse had been upheld on appeal but Judge Meenan, in a reserved judgment, said the decision-making process by the child agency had been fundamentally and deeply flawed.

“The seriousness and consequences of such a finding against a teacher cannot be understated,” Judge Meenan said when quashing Tusla’s decision and that of the appeal hearing.

He said one would have expected that Tusla, in reaching its conclusion following an investigation of the complaint made in late 2015, would have afforded the teacher basic fair procedures.

Unfortunately this "had been far from the case" and the appeal committee, having had an opportunity to remedy the situation, had failed to do so. Tusla had failed to observe the most basic rules of fair procedures.

Judge Meenan said the teacher, represented by Frank Callanan SC, had brought judicial review proceedings against Tusla and the committee that had heard his appeal, challenging the finding against him.

Teacher accused of slapping teen student's bottom wins High Court challenge against Tusla

The Judge said Tusla had persisted with a version of the allegation that had been unsupported by the teenager’s written statement. The agency had not put the teacher's version of what had happened to the young student for comment. This had been a very clear and serious departure from fair procedures.

“I do not see how Tusla could have reached a fair conclusion about the truth of the allegation without taking this basic step,” Judge Meenan said. It had been noteworthy, he said, that a criminal prosecution against the teacher in the District Court had failed on the evidence of the girl herself.

The Judge said that in reaching its conclusions Tusla had taken into account another allegation made against the teacher in 2011, without attaching any sufficient weight to the fact that there had been a finding of no evidence of child sexual abuse made against him in the earlier incident.

In the 2011 incident another girl student had claimed the teacher had sat beside her on a bus and had made her uncomfortable by telling her he wished she was his daughter, and that he had previously rubbed her leg during a school musical.

The teacher had denied improper physical conduct with that student but had accepted he had said the words. An inquiry following the 2011 incident had found there was no evidence of sexual abuse but had expressed concern about the teacher’s lack of boundaries.

Judge Meenan said Tusla had taken other alleged events into account without having informed the teacher of this or having sought a response from him about these.

“It ought to have been clear to the panel hearing the appeal that there was a failure by Tusla to observe even the most basic rules of fair procedure,” Judge Meenan said.

“The appeal panel's decision to the effect that the teacher had been afforded fair procedures is both irrational and unreasonable,” Judge Meenan said.

The matter will return before the court in October when final orders are expected to be made.

READ MORE

Simon Coveney: British government must adopt reasonable approach to Brexit impasse

More on this topic

Bail refused in case against man accused of assault causing harm to his own motherBail refused in case against man accused of assault causing harm to his own mother

Man who threw bag of heroin out bedroom window during drugs search jailedMan who threw bag of heroin out bedroom window during drugs search jailed

Woman who asked to be released from mental hospital is lawfully detained, judge decidesWoman who asked to be released from mental hospital is lawfully detained, judge decides

Former UK minister’s son guilty of tragic Alfie Lamb killingFormer UK minister’s son guilty of tragic Alfie Lamb killing

CourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Dublin City Council confirm their vehicle was involved in fatal Dublin accident which killed boy, 7Dublin City Council confirm their vehicle was involved in fatal Dublin accident which killed boy, 7

Senior Kinahan figure Thomas Kavanagh jailed in UK for having 10,000-volt stun gun disguised as torchSenior Kinahan figure Thomas Kavanagh jailed in UK for having 10,000-volt stun gun disguised as torch

Taoiseach blasts 'political scaremongering' over cost of children's hospitalTaoiseach blasts 'political scaremongering' over cost of children's hospital

Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to Cork sexual assaultGardaí renew appeal for witnesses to Cork sexual assault


Lifestyle

If you’ve a tropical garden, your jungle plants will need some help surviving the cold winter. We look at five tender plants and how to save them.Want to save your banana palms, cannas and ginger lilies? Ways to protect 5 tender exotics in winter

Carol O’Callaghan explores the approach of Marie Kondo to sorting out our homes after living outdoors for summer and before the season of hibernation and cosiness sets in.Put your house in order and spark joy ahead of winter

I always knew I liked acting and pretending to be someone, or sometimes something else, but I was cripplingly shy.This Much I Know: Actress Clelia Murphy

Looking back over the weekend, here are six things we learned from this year's Picnic.Six things we learned at Electric Picnic

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »