Teach national anthem in school, says Varadkar

Monday, March 18, 2019 - 05:20 AM
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

‘Amhrán na bhFiann’ should be taught in schools and pupils should learn the words of the national anthem, says Taoiseach Leo Vardakar.

Asked in Chicago, while visiting the US for St Patrick’s Day celebrations, Mr Varadkar said he favoured formal teaching of ‘Amhrán na bhFiann.’

“I think it would be a good idea for the national anthem to be taught in schools,” he said. “It was actually taught to me when I was in primary school. Whether it was mandatory or not, I don’t know. That’s where I learnt the anthem, so I think that would be good.”

Fine Gael senator Neale Richmond has previously called for the national anthem to be compulsory in schools. He said many Irish people did not know the words or the tune.

He said he was never taught the anthem in school, but learned it in Irish college in Donegal. He has suggested a phonetic approach, as well as teaching the historical and cultural context in which the song was written.

The Seanad Public Consultation Committee on the anthem also previously suggested schools should improve the learning of it in Irish, English, and sign language. Opinion polls show only half of people know the anthem’s words.

KEYWORDS

national anthemLeo Varadkar

