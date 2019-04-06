NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
ireland

TDs want to see audit of support group

Aidan O'Driscoll.
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Saturday, April 06, 2019 - 04:30 AM

The Department of Justice has clashed with TDs after saying it is unlikely to publish an audit examining how a sexual assault support group misspent almost €90,000 in public funds.

TDs hit out at the situation after Department of Justice secretary general Aidan O’Driscoll told them he would prefer to publish a “note” on the findings of the independent report.

During the latest Dáil Public Accounts Committee meeting, Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane asked department officials about funding concerns at a State-backed sexual assault support group.

On Sunday, RTÉ Radio’s This Week programme revealed that an independent audit has concluded the group misspent €90,000 of State funding meant to go directly to helping people who have been assaulted.

Asked by Mr Cullinane to clarify the report, Mr O’Driscoll said while there is no suggestion of wrongdoing or “fraud”, the audit has made this finding. However, when Mr Cullinane asked Mr O’Driscoll for a copy of the audit, the secretary general said he would prefer to send a note on the report.

An angry Mr Cullinane responded that it is up to the audit team examining the issue to decide what its findings are, and that it is not acceptable for the department to only provide an edited or limited version of the file.

The financial audit investigation was revealed by RTÉ Radio’s This Week after a Freedom of Information Act request.

