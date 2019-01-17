NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

TDs tell Dáil woman has been 'refused' abortion at Coombe Hospital

Thursday, January 17, 2019 - 02:07 PM

A woman who has learned her foetus has a fatal foetal abnormality has been denied an abortion, according to two TDs.

Ruth Coppinger and Brid Smith told the Dáil they had been contacted by the woman, who says this is not what she voted for in last year's abortion referendum.

File photo of the Coombe Hospital.

The Tánaiste Simon Coveney said the case was a matter for doctors and that the law is very clear.

Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger described the allegations:

READ MORE: Denis Casey appeal over conviction for part in Anglo conspiracy opens

She said: "I've been contacted by a woman who has a fatal foetal abnormality that has been certified by two consultants, and now it appears that the board of the Coombe Hospital is refusing her constitutional right that we all voted for to have an abortion at a time that she chooses.

"Instead, they have told her that she must wait another four weeks to see if there is a spontaneous miscarriage."


KEYWORDS

abortionCoombe Hospitalhealth

Related Articles

Abortion hospitals lacked staff and resources

Medical professions raise concern about preparedness of abortion services

Readers blog: Repeal side quick to call for sanctions now they are gamekeeper

Economist defends position as tweet on planned abortion in Drogheda described by Minister as 'pretty darn despicable'

More in this Section

More Leaving Cert students choose higher level since grading reform, but performance levels drop

No-deal Brexit would be costly; Key projects may be put in jeopardy

Children’s hospital board ‘had no grasp of actual costs’

We have to get real on hard border, says garda


Lifestyle

Is kindness key to good health?

When it’s the right time to say goodbye?

Tric Kearney: 'Internet shopping and I are finished'

My working Life: Vicky McGrath, interim CEO, Rare Diseases Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 16, 2019

    • 6
    • 9
    • 11
    • 27
    • 34
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »