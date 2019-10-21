TDs in vote controversy forced off front bench

Two Fianna Fáil TDs at the centre of a Dáil voting controversy have been forced to give up their frontbench positions.

Timmy Dooley and Niall Collins are expected to come under further pressure, when the Dáil returns tomorrow, over their actions which have been described as a “premeditated assault” on the democratic process.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said it was “not acceptable” that a TD would ask another politician to vote on their behalf and contacted both TDs yesterday morning to ask them to step down from their spokesperson positions pending an inquiry into the scandal.

Footage from the Dáil chamber last Thursday shows Mr Dooley briefly speaking with Mr Collins. He appears to motion towards his voting button. Mr Dooley is then seen leaving the chamber. Though he was not present, Mr Dooley’s vote was recorded on six occasions. Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl has ordered a full investigation.

Mr Martin said: “I don’t think it’s acceptable.”

I think I agree with the Ceann Comhairle that the integrity of the voting situation in Dáil Éireann is of the upmost importance, it should be protected and respected at all times.It also emerged that Fianna Fáil’s Lisa Chambers voted on behalf of party deputy leader Dara Calleary in the same voting division last week when she inadvertently sat in the wrong seat.

I sat in Dara Calleary’s seat, which is beside my seat. I pressed the button once in error on the first vote. No one asked me to do this and when I realised, I immediately moved to my own seat.

"The vote was lost by a large number so I did not inform the Teller,” she said.

“It was a genuine mistake and not intended. I have informed the Ceann Comhairle this evening of my error. I genuinely believed that this error was insignificant.”

“I think that I think underlines the seriousness with which I take this issue,” he said.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed said it is unacceptable that any TD would “outsource” their vote and dubbed it a “premeditated assault” on the integrity of the democratic process.