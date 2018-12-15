TDs hit out at Shane Ross' 'draconian' plans for speeding penalties

Plans for tougher penalties for speeding offences are facing backlash after a growing number of TDs in Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have expressed their concern over the proposals.

Transport Minister Shane Ross is looking to introduce a number of new measures aimed at cracking down on motorists breaking the speed limit.

Under the plans, a graded penalty point system for those exceeding the limit is being considered while it has also been suggested that motorists who cannot produce a driver's licence to gardai could also face penalty points.

Since the plans became public, there has been growing anger within both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail over the proposals.

The Irish Independent reports that TDs in both parties are hitting out at the moves which they label "draconian" and an example of a "nanny state".

The paper reports the move to hit drivers who do not produce their licence with penalty points has been dropped, while the government insists the plans have a long way to go before they can be enacted.