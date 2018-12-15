NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

TDs hit out at Shane Ross' 'draconian' plans for speeding penalties

Saturday, December 15, 2018 - 10:20 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Plans for tougher penalties for speeding offences are facing backlash after a growing number of TDs in Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have expressed their concern over the proposals.

Transport Minister Shane Ross is looking to introduce a number of new measures aimed at cracking down on motorists breaking the speed limit.

Under the plans, a graded penalty point system for those exceeding the limit is being considered while it has also been suggested that motorists who cannot produce a driver's licence to gardai could also face penalty points.

READ MORE: Man, 40s, killed after collision in Cork

Since the plans became public, there has been growing anger within both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail over the proposals.

The Irish Independent reports that TDs in both parties are hitting out at the moves which they label "draconian" and an example of a "nanny state".

The paper reports the move to hit drivers who do not produce their licence with penalty points has been dropped, while the government insists the plans have a long way to go before they can be enacted.


KEYWORDS

Shane RossSpeedingRoad Safety

Related Articles

Minister proposes sliding scale of fines for speeding drivers

276 drivers detected driving over speed limit on National Slow Down Day

Here's where some of the 133 motorists were caught speeding on National Slow Down Day

More in this Section

Garda appeal after man with gun robs cash box from cash in transit van in Dublin

Garda had time to avoid hitting woman when he first saw her crossing road, expert witness tells trial

Abortion services available from January 1, but will be limited, Harris admits

Man, 28, charged with fatal Waterford assault


Lifestyle

On the red carpet: Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Diane Kruger and Cheryl

Raise a glass to Christmas festivities

The best festive desserts to try out this Christmas

Louise O'Neill: It’s important that we’re aware of the historical context of the backlash against feminism

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 12, 2018

    • 1
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 31
    • 44
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »