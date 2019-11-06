News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
TDs claim in High Court that Ceann Comhairle's decision to disallow bill is unconstitutional

TDs claim in High Court that Ceann Comhairle's decision to disallow bill is unconstitutional
(Left to right) Paul Murphy and Brid Smith. Pic: Collins
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 03:27 PM

The decision of the Ceann Comhairle to disallow a bill proposed by four TDs was unconstitutional and should be overturned, the High Court has heard.

In a hastily-arranged emergency hearing today, John Rogers SC on behalf of the TDs – Brid Smith, Paul Murphy, Gino Kenny and Richard Boyd Barrett – said the Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail acted contrary to the Constitution by disallowing the progression of their bill, due to be heard in the Dáil later this afternoon.

In his opening submissions before Judge Garrett Simons, Mr Rogers said the case is one whereby elected representatives have been denied the ability to change the rules of Dáil Eireann and that they had no other option but to seek the Court “to police” the matter.

Mr Rogers said the decision by the Ceann Comhairle to disallow the motion falls foul of Article 15.10 of the Constitution, which says each House of the Oireachtas will decide their own rules.

He said the TDs' motion has been disallowed on foot of a unilateral decision of the Ceann Comhairle which is contrary to the Dáil's own rules.

Judge Simons raised questions as to whether the Court has jurisdiction over matters in Dáil Eireann and Mr Rogers said that it does when no other alternatives arise.

He asked Mr Rogers what other options were open to the TDs and the only one that sprang to mind was the removal of the Ceann Comhairle from office.

Mr Rogers said the removal of the Ceann Comhairle would not guarantee the restoration of their motion or their Private Members Business slot, which is due to begin at 4.20pm today.

Excerpts of Tuesday's sitting of the Dáil Eireann were read aloud in Court where Ms Smith and Mr O Fearghail clashed over his decision to disallow the motion.

The case continues.

