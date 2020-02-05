News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

TDs and Senators spend almost €3m on envelopes in three years

TDs and Senators spend almost €3m on envelopes in three years
File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, February 05, 2020 - 05:57 PM

Taxpayers have paid more than €2.9m for pre-paid envelopes for TDs and Senators in the past three years.

Last year Oireachtas members used more than 1.1 million of the envelopes, according to figures released under the Freedom of Information Act.

A TD is entitled to 625 letter size, pre-paid envelopes a month, while a senator is entitled to 375.

They can be used for responding to queries from constituents, but not for campaigning or party purposes.

This cost more than €947,000 last year and just under €1m in both 2017 and 2018.

Last year, 63 TDs claimed their full allowance, including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Simon Coveney and 11 other cabinet ministers.

The only senior ministers who did not use their full batch of envelopes last year were Shane Ross and Katherine Zappone.

Dara Murphy quit as a Fine Gael TD in December, and for the two years before, he was controversially based mainly in Brussels.

The new figures show he claimed his full allowance of Oireachtas envelopes between January and November of last year.

Twenty-four senators claimed their full allowance last year.

READ MORE

Jail for gang's getaway driver who rammed car into Garda patrol car after they tore safe from wall


envelopepolitics

More in this Section

Taoiseach tells leaders' debate he 'would consider' Govt arrangement with Fianna Fáil as 'last resort'Taoiseach tells leaders' debate he 'would consider' Govt arrangement with Fianna Fáil as 'last resort'

Minister agrees to days out for serial killerMinister agrees to days out for serial killer

Expert Advisory Group to meet tomorrow as authorities confirm no coronavirus cases in IrelandExpert Advisory Group to meet tomorrow as authorities confirm no coronavirus cases in Ireland

Victims support group urges parties to back minimum sentences for murderersVictims support group urges parties to back minimum sentences for murderers


Lifestyle

They’re crab cakes made with tinned crab meat.Vietnamese crab cakes recipe

Meat-free, simply and you can serve it with whatever you fancy.Ragu recipe with tomato, lentil and aubergine

Surrounded by forest and river, this fairy-tale property is one of the most exciting openings of the year, says Sarah Marshall.All you need to know about Arctic Bath – Sweden’s cold therapy spa hotel

This therapeutic technique is gaining popularity, as evidence of its fast-acting benefits grows. Abi Jackson finds out more.What is Emotional Freedom Technique? How ‘tapping’ can help with everything from anxiety to PTSD

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »