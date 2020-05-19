News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

TDs advised not to spend more than two hours a day inside Dáil chamber

TDs advised not to spend more than two hours a day inside Dáil chamber
The advice causes difficulties for how Ministerial or Taoiseach's Questions would work and how the Ceann Comhairle would operate.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 19, 2020 - 03:50 PM

New advice suggests TDs can not spend longer than two hours a day inside the Dáil chamber.

The Covid-19 committee has been given medical advice saying is someone spends more than 2 hours in an enclosed space with someone they are considered a contact for public health purposes.

In practise this means that if 20 TDs spent 3 hours meeting, and over the next two days one of them developed symptoms, all 20 would have to self-isolate for 2 weeks.

It would mean no TD could be in the chamber for more than 2 hours a day.

This causes difficulties for how Ministerial or Taoiseach's Questions would work and how the Ceann Comhairle would operate.

Questions have also been raised about what the advice would mean for people working together in offices and other workplaces.

The Covid-19 committee is to consider the advice at a teleconference meeting tomorrow.

READ MORE

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin saddened for those mourning deceased during Covid-19 pandemic

More on this topic

Merkel-Macron accord over €500bn reboot means 'fewer Irish people will lose their jobs' during Covid-19 crisisMerkel-Macron accord over €500bn reboot means 'fewer Irish people will lose their jobs' during Covid-19 crisis

Gardaí have been spat or coughed at 70 times in five weeks during Covid-19 lockdownGardaí have been spat or coughed at 70 times in five weeks during Covid-19 lockdown

Belfast PPE store sees new demand from resuming healthcare servicesBelfast PPE store sees new demand from resuming healthcare services

Simon Harris wants return of cancer screenings as soon as possible Simon Harris wants return of cancer screenings as soon as possible


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up