TD who told gardai to 'f**k off' avoids conviction

By Joe Leogue

A TD who pleaded guilty to being drunk and abusing Gardai who were investigating a complaint of noise at his home has been given the benefit of the probation act.

Sinn Fein TD for Cork East Pat Buckley had last May pleaded guilty at Midleton District Court to a charge of being intoxicated and to using threatening and abusive behaviour to gardaí.

The incident occurred at Mr Buckey's home during a family event on August 18 2017 when gardaí responded to a noise complaint arising from the party.

The May sitting of the court had heard Mr Buckley had told the Gardai to “fuck off”, and had to be restrained by a family member.

Mr Buckley, 49, of Holly Ridge, Broomfield West, Midleton, was not in court yesterday but was represented by solicitor Henry McCourt.

Mr McCourt told Judge Brian Sheridan that he had indicated in May's hearing that he would apply the probation act in his client's case if Mr Buckley had not come to Garda attention in the intervening period.

Inspector Tony O'Sullivan confirmed Mr Buckley had not come to attention since May, and Judge Sheridan applied Section 1.1 of the Probation Act.

Mr Buckley had previously apologised for his behaviour following his guilty plea last May.

In a statement at the time he said: