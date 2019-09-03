News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

TD who interrupted court proceedings had no right to speak for beef protesters, judge says

TD who interrupted court proceedings had no right to speak for beef protesters, judge says
Meath West TD Peadar Toibin. File photo
By Ray Managh
Tuesday, September 03, 2019 - 02:16 PM

A TD, who interrupted High Court proceedings against a number of beef plant protesters today by claiming to make representations on their behalf, was told by a judge he had no right of audience in the court.

Peadar Toibin, the Meath West TD, stood up in the public gallery during the call-over of cases and said he wished to inform the court that some named defendants had not been served with and had no knowledge of the proceedings against them in relation to a protest at Liffey Meats, Ballinasloe.

Mr Justice Anthony Barr told Toibin he had no right to speak on their behalf and the politician left the court shortly afterwards without further attempt to participate in the proceedings. Judge Barr said that in any case, he would be ensuring proper service had been made on anyone against whom the court contemplated making any orders.

Rory Mulcahy SC, who appeared with barrister Padraic Lyons for Liffey Meats Cavan and several other Liffey Meats franchises, told Judge Barr his client would not be proceeding today against the defendants in whom Mr Toibin had expressed an interest. They will be facing injunctive applications on Friday next.

Judge Barr granted permanent consent orders restraining three other defendants, Trevor Pearson, Michael Shannon and Paul Murphy, from unlawfully protesting, trespassing or intimidating customers, suppliers or staff at Liffey Meats plants. The three were represented by barrister Patricia Hill and James Staines Solicitor.

READ MORE

Boris Johnsons' father apologises for comment about Irish people shooting each other

As well as being restrained from impeding access to or egress from Liffey Meats properties, the trio were also restrained from entering any of the plants and recording or photographing anyone entering or leaving the plants and from publishing any material capable of identifying any such person.

Mr Mulcahy told the court that his clients were undertaking not to pursue Pearson, Shannon and Murphy for costs or damages to date as sought in summonses against them.

Judge Barr also granted consent permanent orders prohibiting unlawful protest by eight individuals against whom the Kepak group of companies had obtained temporary injunctions last week in relation to factories at Ennis, Co Clare; Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath; Athleague, Co Roscommon and Clonee, Co Meath.

Judge Barr was told by barrister Anthony Thullier that Kepak would not pursue the defendants for damages following their undertaking but no such undertaking was given in relation to Beef Plan Movement Company Limited who, although not fettered with restraining injunctions, is a defendant in this and a number of other proceedings by Kepak, Liffey Meats and Dawn Meats.

All orders restrain the named protesters and anyone acting with them or who has knowledge of the court orders from engaging in unlawful protests at meat plants.

READ MORE

Cork bar to go under the hammer with €2.5m price tag

More on this topic

UK national remanded in custody in connection with €1m drug seizureUK national remanded in custody in connection with €1m drug seizure

Man due in court in connection with €1m drug seizureMan due in court in connection with €1m drug seizure

Irish courts order repossession of over 300 homes in first half of 2019Irish courts order repossession of over 300 homes in first half of 2019

Bail refused in case against man accused of assault causing harm to his own motherBail refused in case against man accused of assault causing harm to his own mother

Beef ProtestPeadar ToibincourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

€750k scanners to prevent drugs, weapons being smuggled into new mental health facility€750k scanners to prevent drugs, weapons being smuggled into new mental health facility

Two previous winners in running for Booker Prize; Kevin Barry misses out on shortlistTwo previous winners in running for Booker Prize; Kevin Barry misses out on shortlist

Hiqa told Limerick nursing home to remove bolts from bedroom doorsHiqa told Limerick nursing home to remove bolts from bedroom doors

Cork residents to organise opposition to proposed 17-storey apartment blockCork residents to organise opposition to proposed 17-storey apartment block


Lifestyle

But Greece doesn’t count, says Luke Rix-Standing.6 countries proving Eastern Europe is an untapped tourism goldmine

Could picky eating be damaging your child’s long-term health? A dietitian explains when parents should be worried and what to do about it.Ask an expert: How to spot when your child’s fussy eating is dangerous

The 23-year-old actor consistently shows us what modern gender-fluid dressing looks like.How Timothée Chalamet is changing the game in menswear

Corn isn’t something we eat a huge amount of although every so often, one does get a craving for the almost honey-like sweetness of the little yellow kernels.Curranbinny Chefs: Cooking with corn

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »