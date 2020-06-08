News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

TD: Wearing facemasks on public transport 'strongly recommend'

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 08, 2020 - 07:10 AM

An Independent TD is calling on the Taoiseach to 'strongly recommend' people wear facemask's on public transport.

Marian Harkin says the World Health Organisation is recommending them to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The latest figures show one more person with the virus died and 25 new cases have been confirmed.

Deputy Harkin says facemasks should also be distributed free to people.

"I believe it would be a big help, especially when it comes to the 2m distancing which we know makes any kind of bus transport unviable for transport operators," she said.

"If we look at a country like Spain, they are distributing free facemasks to help commuters to return to work."

Spain made wearing facemasks mandatory on public transport on May 3 before making them mandatory in all public spaces where social distancing cannot be guaranteed on May 20.

Governments in Germany, Austria, Slovakia and the Czech Republic have all recommended that facemasks be worn on public transport, according to the BBC

