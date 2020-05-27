News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
TD told of 'complex issues' around medical info as he tells Govt to stop stalling on waste waivers

Seán Sherlock: 'We have had three different ministers give excuse after excuse for not introducing this waiver scheme.' Picture: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 - 05:11 PM

The Government has been urged to stop stalling on the introduction of waste waivers for families with incontinence concerns.

Such a waiver was first proposed in 2017 but has yet to be introduced. It would equate to €75 per person for those with long-term illness who must use incontinence pads and would be payable against bin charges.

Labour TD Seán Sherlock raised the matter on several occasions in 2018 and 2019 and, in recent days, was again told there are “complex issues” surrounding medical information.

The Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment “has been examining this issue in detail” and has engaged with the HSE to determine the best course of action for “the disposal of medical incontinence wear”.

“There are complex issues at play in this area, which are understandable given the sensitive nature of the medical data in question,” said the department.

It advised the Labour TD that a range of flexible waste collection regimes are in operation and a monitoring group tracks pricing.

Previously, Mr Sherlock was told the department was running into difficulties due to the introduction of GDPR.

Mr Sherlock said: “We have had three different ministers give excuse after excuse for not introducing this waiver scheme that is desperately needed by families and individuals with incontinence and other personal health problems now more than ever. Waste levels are increasing as families remain at home.

“GDPR is not an excuse to not take action on issues. GDPR was not designed to further complicate people’s lives. People with disabilities deserve better. We’ve shown we can move fast to introduce supports.”

