News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

TD raises fracking concerns in Port of Cork's deal with US firm for LNG imports

TD raises fracking concerns in Port of Cork's deal with US firm for LNG imports
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Monday, October 07, 2019 - 01:35 PM

The Port of Cork says there is "a lot of groundwork to complete" when it comes to finalising a deal to import gas through Cork harbour.

In 2017, the port signed a memorandum of understanding with US company Next Decade and its partners to explore a joint development opportunity for a new Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) and associated liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal infrastructure in Ireland.

The LNG would be sourced from Next Decade’s proposed Rio Grande LNG export facility at the Port of Brownsville in South Texas.

Announcing the deal in 2017, the Port of Cork said it would provide "a source of competitively-priced energy to Ireland and its partners".

Last week, the Government was accused of hypocrisy as it backed proposals for a Kerry-based Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import terminal that would, if approved, facilitate the import of fracked gas from the United States.

It came just a short time after the country introduced a domestic ban on gas fracking.

Cork North-Central TD, Mick Barry, has raised further concerns about existing agreements, specifically raising the matter of the Port of Cork's deal with Next Decade.

The Solidarity TD said: "People in Cork have a particular interest in this issue. The privatised Port of Cork has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a US company to explore the question of importation of LNG from the US to Cork.

This LNG would also include fracked gas, without a question or doubt.

"That fracked gas would come from the Rio Grande project in south Texas, near the Mexican border, which could be operational by 2023."

Responding to Mr Barry's criticism, a Port of Cork spokesman said there is still work to do regarding the agreement.

They said: "The Port of Cork Company is committed to working with Next Decade and its partners, who together have extensive experience developing global LNG projects and managing LNG vessels, to explore the possibility of developing FSRU infrastructure in Cork Harbour.

"As an entry point into the Irish energy market, Port of Cork is an attractive location for an FSRU-based LNG import terminal. Surrounded by existing marine infrastructure and industrial facilities, the proposed site is a short distance from the Gas Networks Ireland Grid and would benefit from relatively benign met ocean conditions.

"There is, of course, a lot of groundwork to complete and we look forward to widening our consultation on this project in the future in an appropriate manner."

Next Decade did not respond to a query from the Irish Examiner.

READ MORE

Fine Gael TDs fearful of backlash over carbon tax hikes in tomorrow's budget

More on this topic

Govt support for terminal in Kerry that would import fracked gas draws widespread criticismGovt support for terminal in Kerry that would import fracked gas draws widespread criticism

Tremor halts fracking at UK’s only active siteTremor halts fracking at UK’s only active site

UK fracking potential could be much less than previously thought, study suggestsUK fracking potential could be much less than previously thought, study suggests

Fracking for shale gas ‘leading to dramatic increase in methane’Fracking for shale gas ‘leading to dramatic increase in methane’


LNGfrackingPort of CorkTOPIC: Fracking

More in this Section

Ulick O'Connor dies aged 91Ulick O'Connor dies aged 91

Smyths Toys reveal top 10 festive toys for ChristmasSmyths Toys reveal top 10 festive toys for Christmas

NI dairy industry set to be ‘wiped out’ by no-deal BrexitNI dairy industry set to be ‘wiped out’ by no-deal Brexit

Fine Gael TDs fearful of backlash over carbon tax hikes in tomorrow's budgetFine Gael TDs fearful of backlash over carbon tax hikes in tomorrow's budget


Lifestyle

Once Sliabh Luachra exponents Matt Cranitch and Jackie Daly hit the first note in ‘The Tenpenny Bit’ jig we on lift off.Cork Folk Festival rounded off its 40th event in fine style at Cork Opera House

In conversation with Hilary Fennell.This Much I Know: Ultra Athlete Shane Finn

Two gardening experts share tricks of the trade to make your small garden look and feel more sizeable.Do you struggle with a small garden? 7 hacks to make it look bigger

I have always been hugely interested in being part of the beauty industry and I trained as a beauty and body therapist.You've Been Served: Nicola Hollingsworth, Spa Manager

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »