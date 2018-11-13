TD describes Direct Provision as 'legalised people trafficking'

Direct Provision has been described as "legalised people trafficking" by Fianna Fáil TD Eugene Murphy.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Deputy Murphy said the practice needs to end.

It is after two hotels in Wicklow town and Rooskey in Roscommon were chosen by the Department of Justice to be opened as Direct Provision centres as other centres are at full capacity.

Mr Murphy says this type of accommodation for asylum seekers is not acceptable.

"There's a veil of secrecy around how this matter is being dealt with and its not good enough," he told Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

"We must end Direct Provision, it is simply not the way to do this.

"Herding people into hotels, what is happening now in Wicklow and what is happening in Rooskey.

"To be honest, I refer to this as legalised people trafficking. That's what it is."

Digital Desk