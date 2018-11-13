Home»ireland

TD describes Direct Provision as 'legalised people trafficking'

Tuesday, November 13, 2018 - 07:11 PM

Direct Provision has been described as "legalised people trafficking" by Fianna Fáil TD Eugene Murphy.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Deputy Murphy said the practice needs to end.

It is after two hotels in Wicklow town and Rooskey in Roscommon were chosen by the Department of Justice to be opened as Direct Provision centres as other centres are at full capacity.

Mr Murphy says this type of accommodation for asylum seekers is not acceptable.

"There's a veil of secrecy around how this matter is being dealt with and its not good enough," he told Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

"We must end Direct Provision, it is simply not the way to do this.

"Herding people into hotels, what is happening now in Wicklow and what is happening in Rooskey.

"To be honest, I refer to this as legalised people trafficking. That's what it is."

Digital Desk


Related Articles

Company defends link to Direct Provision in leaflets to UL students

Apology for 'isolated incident' which saw mother and sick child refused bread and milk at asylum centre

Direct provision group makes Irish connection through building currachs

Firm shutting down Dublin's largest direct provision centre received €27.5m in 11 years

More in this Section

Cross-party delegation of senators offer support for Ballymurphy families

New measures introduced to help returned emigrants get driving licence

Drugs worth €570k found in Dublin city searches

Govt could introduce minimum alcohol pricing before Christmas


Breaking Stories

As Nadiya Hussain opens up about anxiety: 7 ways to feel better after a panic attack

Ask a counsellor: Did I make a mistake becoming a mum?

Café with appetite for change at UCC

Making Cents: Claim tax refunds now, have money before Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 10, 2018

    • 7
    • 8
    • 12
    • 22
    • 36
    • 46
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »