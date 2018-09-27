Home»Breaking News»ireland

TD concerned video games could offer gambling services

Thursday, September 27, 2018 - 12:18 PM

The Government has said it is concerned about popular video games crossing the line into offering gambling services.

It comes amid growing criticism of loot boxes, which allow players to either earn or purchase randomised in-game rewards and items.

Minister of State David Stanton says a recent declaration by several European gambling authorities, including Ireland, highlights the concerns.

However, he also says that in-game purchases are typically covered by normal consumer law rather than gambling legislation.

