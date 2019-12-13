TD calls for tighter regulations as man jailed for tattooing son, 8

A Fianna Fáil TD says the jailing of a man for tattooing his eight-year-old son is evidence that tighter regulation surrounding tattoos is required.

It was reported this week that a man, who cannot be named, was jailed for nine months at Athy District Court for assault after he used a tattoo gun on his then-eight-year-old son during an access visit in August 2007.

The father-of-six tattooed a one-centimetre 'dot' on his son’s arm using a tattoo gun with a needle point, according to the Leinster Leader.

The incident was reported to the gardaí by the boy's mother, and the sentence will run concurrently with a sentence the man is currently serving.

Fianna Fáil spokeswoman on public health, Mary Butler, TD says the case highlights the need for tighter tattoo regulation, as this incident was treated as an assault in the court.

Last year Ms Butler introduced the Regulation of Intimate Piercing and Tattooing Bill which will, if enacted, ban tattoos and intimate body piercings for under 18s.

“It’s clear that we need regulation in this area,” Ms Butler said.

“The uncertainty over consent and regulation in the sector disputed in this case can be completely removed by making it illegal for anyone to tattoo or give an intimate piercing to anyone under the age of 18, regardless of consent. Rather than leaving it to the uncertainty of a rare criminal prosecution we need to give legal clarity and regulation."

"This horrific case highlights the need to send a clear message that it is unacceptable to ink someone under the age of 18. Setting an age limit effectively legislates for what is best practice and will target rogue operators,” she said.