TD calls for mandatory sentencing following 'cowardly' knife attack on 93-year-old

A Louth TD has said more needs to be done to protect the elderly and has called or mandatory sentencing following the "cowardly" attack on a 93-year-old man in his own home at the weekend.

Declan Breathnach has said he is deeply distressed and annoyed at the spate of knife attacks and continues to press for mandatory sentences for such crimes.

The Fianna Fail TD went on: "This deplorable instance is a series of violent crime against vulnerable elderly not just in Blackrock but also across the region (being reported on local radio daily).

"The problem needs to be actioned not only by An Garda Siochána but also Community Alert and citizens need to report all suspicions and concerns to the Gardaí.

“These criminals, often fuelled by drugs and the monies needed to fund their illegal activities, in my view are a wider symptom of what is the cause of abuse of our vulnerable elderly.

"The perpetrators are, in essence, not just deadly thieves but cowards who only challenge those who are viewed as a weak link."

A 30-year-old man is due in court in connection with the stabbing later this afternoon.

The attack happened on Saturday afternoon in the Louth village of Blackrock.

The injured man remains in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where his condition is understood to be stable.

A suspect was arrested on Saturday night, he's due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to contact them.

Man arrested after 93-year-old ‘stabbed’ in Co Louth

By Press Association

A man has been arrested by detectives investigating the suspected stabbing of a 93-year-old man.

The 30-year-old was detained in the Dundalk area on Saturday night.

He is being questioned about the serious assault on the pensioner in the village of Blackrock, Co Louth, on Saturday afternoon.

Gardai said they were called to the scene at Sandy Lane in the village at around 2.50pm.

They said the pensioner had sustained a number of apparent stab wounds following a suspected altercation with another man.

The injured man was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where his condition was described as stable on Sunday.

The suspect has been detained at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A technical and forensic examination of the scene was carried out on Saturday.

Gardai have reiterated their appeal for witnesses to come forward and are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Sandy Lane or the nearby community centre between 2pm and 3pm on Saturday.

They are urged to contact the incident room at Dundalk Garda Station.

- Press Association