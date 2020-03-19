TD calls for greater social welfare flexibility for people susceptible to Covid-19

There is a call for greater flexibility in the social welfare system in order to greater protect the vulnerable during the Covid-19 outbreak.

It comes as An Post unveiled a range of measures to help customers minimise their visits during the pandemic.

From this Monday the payment of social welfare in post offices will be brought forward by a week resulting in the payment of two weeks’ Social Welfare Benefit.

The timing of the payment will be dictated by the customer’s particular scheme or benefit type.

For any payments not brought forward next week, these will be brought forward for double payment during the week beginning March 30.

Post offices are also implementing upgraded social distancing measures including earlier opening hours on traditional pension payments days, enhanced security and distancing measures in post offices and the extension of the ‘Temporary Agent’ facility for customers.

Up to 58,000 people have applied for a special Covid-19 Jobseekers payment so far.

The Department of Social Protection says 43,000 applications have already been processed.

Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Willie O’Dea, acknowledged that the department is doing its best in "very difficult circumstances", but urged them to be more flexible and show more discretion to those who are more susceptible to the virus.

Deputy O’Dea said: “I believe that pensioners should for example be able to receive 3 or 4 weeks of their State pension in one lump sum if they so wish to minimise social interactions.

Furthermore, pregnant women who have become unemployed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic should not see their PRSI contributions and entitlement to maternity benefit affected.

He also called for greater clarity around secondary benefits during the outbreak.

He said: “Over the coming weeks there is likely to be even greater demands on the social welfare system.

"However, we must recognise that in such unique circumstances a 'one size fits all' approach to the application of social welfare will not necessarily work and I would therefore urge the government to build flexibility and discretion into the system to assist people during these very difficult times.”