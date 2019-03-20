TD calls for better resources for Gardaí to tackle 'very visible' drug dealing on Dublin's streets

Street-level drug dealing along Dublin's quays must be confronted, according to TD John Curran.

The Fianna Fáil TD said locals are aware of the problem which is happening around the clock.

He is calling for the Gardaí to be better resourced to deal with the issues, in particular around the Dublin 8 area.

Mr Curran said: "There was a time when drug-dealing might have taken place in side streets and laneways and alleyways.

READ MORE Research shows 25% of people have used credit cards to pay bills

"There are parts of Dublin city today where it is prevalent on very, very public thoroughfares, very visible and very, very public."