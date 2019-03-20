NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

TD calls for better resources for Gardaí to tackle 'very visible' drug dealing on Dublin's streets

File photo of cannabis seized by Gardaí last year.
Wednesday, March 20, 2019 - 08:09 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Street-level drug dealing along Dublin's quays must be confronted, according to TD John Curran.

The Fianna Fáil TD said locals are aware of the problem which is happening around the clock.

He is calling for the Gardaí to be better resourced to deal with the issues, in particular around the Dublin 8 area.

Mr Curran said: "There was a time when drug-dealing might have taken place in side streets and laneways and alleyways.

READ MORE

Research shows 25% of people have used credit cards to pay bills

"There are parts of Dublin city today where it is prevalent on very, very public thoroughfares, very visible and very, very public."

More on this topic

Parents need to test kids for drugs and check bedrooms for new 'plants'

Expert warns against liberal drug laws; Softer legislation would ‘more than likely’ increase health problems

Number of babies born in withdrawal a nationwide issue

Addicted baby born every three days

KEYWORDS

drugscrime

More in this Section

Man, 40s, dies after road collision in Co Cork

No winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €17m

Noonan: Irish exporters will be 'able to cope' under no-deal Brexit

Brexit Q&A: What have they done this time?


Lifestyle

Irish author’s mental health memoir shortlisted for prize

The mother of all gifts: Here are some ideas for how to treat your mum this Mother's Day

Blue Planet: Diving in for live show

GameTech: Looted and booted for ‘Fortnite 8’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 16, 2019

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »