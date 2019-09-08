News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
TD calls for adult learning scheme as one in six have difficulty reading or writing

Picture: iStock
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, September 08, 2019 - 08:08 AM

A man who learned to read later in life says he used to make up excuses if he was asked to fill in a form or write his address.

Today is International Literacy Day and to mark the occasion, the National Adult Literacy Agency has launched a new campaign to encourage people to get help.

One in six adults in Ireland has difficulty reading or writing and even more have problems doing basic maths.

"Anywhere there was a form to be filled in, any writing to be done, any reading to be done, anything like that, I found a way to get out of that," explained NALA Ambassador Brian O'Donnell.

Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Education Thomas Byrne has called for a new pilot scheme to encourage people to complete adult literacy courses.

“The sad reality is that one in six adults have difficulties with literacy in Ireland," he said.

The evidence shows that literacy and numeracy skills have a significant impact on gaining employment while community education empowers people to grow in confidence in their own employability and engage effectively with the labour market.

“Unfortunately, targets are not being met. Ireland’s National Skills Strategy target for upskilling literacy has not been increased since 2007. We simply cannot afford to sit on our hands," he added.

TOPIC: Education

