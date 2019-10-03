News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

TD alleges fake planning appeals from people 'who don't exist' delaying planning applications

TD alleges fake planning appeals from people 'who don't exist' delaying planning applications
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Thursday, October 03, 2019 - 05:17 PM

Unknown people are filing fake planning application appeals from individuals "who don't exist" in order to block new developments in parts of the country, a TD has claimed.

Labour TD Alan Kelly made the allegation during the Dáil public accounts committee meeting.

He said "fictitious appeals have gone all the way" in cases without any proof the complainant even exists.

During a meeting with An Bord Pleanala officials this morning, Mr Kelly said he is aware of a number of recent cases where concerns have been raised over the lack of transparency in the State's planning body.

He highlighted one case of a 145-bedroom hotel in Ballinskelligs, Co Kerry which was due to be built in recent months but was instead derailed after two appeals were made - including one from someone no one in the area has ever met.

Former junior minister, Alan Kelly
Former junior minister, Alan Kelly

"There have been fictitious appeals that have gone all the way to the board," Mr Kelly claimed. "In Ballinskelligs, nobody knew who this person was, but the An Bord Pleanala decision was influenced by it.

"There were only two appeals. Everybody knows who one person was but nobody knows the other person. I'm saying very clearly, that can't happen.

"It was appealed by somebody who doesn't exist. The letter came from somewhere, but the person doesn't exist. Nobody in Kerry knows if the person exists," Mr Kelly said.

READ MORE

People calling for end to direct provision ‘not living in real world’ – Coveney

An Bord Pleanála chair Dave Smith said he could not talk about individual cases but confirmed "I'm taking notes". Mr Kelly continued that it is his belief the planning system needs urgent reforms to improve transparency.

Calling on officials "to clean it up because I won't stop my career until it is [cleaned up]", the Labour TD said.

"The people in Ballinskelligs don't need this, the fact they can't even find out who one of the people is because it got all the way through to the board, that is fundamentally and morally wrong. The impact it [the appeal] has on a small place is disproportionate, and it is fundamentally, morally wrong."

READ MORE

Deputy principal awarded €93k after school passed over her for less qualified male candidate

More on this topic

No 'chilling effect' on parliamentary committees following Kerins caseNo 'chilling effect' on parliamentary committees following Kerins case

New rules will ‘empower’ committeesNew rules will ‘empower’ committees

Ó Fearghaíl apologises to Kerins over PAC grillingÓ Fearghaíl apologises to Kerins over PAC grilling

Angela Kerins 'treated very badly', Taoiseach concedesAngela Kerins 'treated very badly', Taoiseach concedes


PACPlanningTOPIC: PAC

More in this Section

Storm Lorenzo will be 'a different beast' to OpheliaStorm Lorenzo will be 'a different beast' to Ophelia

Johnson's backstop proposals insulting to Ireland, says FFJohnson's backstop proposals insulting to Ireland, says FF

Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Cork teenGardaí concerned for welfare of missing Cork teen

Breakthrough in pay talks between school secretaries and governmentBreakthrough in pay talks between school secretaries and government


Lifestyle

Her passion for maths has brought her all the way to a role as a director of the NASA Space Apps Challenge, and now she’s using her profile as Miss Universe Ireland to show our girls the possibilities such a career can bring.Woman on a mission: Miss Universe Ireland on her career at NASA

New book Remembering Lions aims to raise awareness of the struggles faced by Africa’s big cat.A world without lions is unimaginable. These beautiful photographs explain why…

Seafood is on the menu for expectant mothers.Fish for all the family: Eating seafood during pregnancy may help attention capacity in children

Keep falling asleep in your makeup? Rachel Marie Walsh thinks maybe you shouldn’t feel too guilty about itWhy it's ok to sleep in your make up

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »