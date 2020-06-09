Tayto Park's opening u-turn after misreading health advice

Aerial view of Tayto Park in Co. Meath





Tayto Park had expected to make a packet from upon reopening from June 18 -- but will have to now wait longer.

Demand soared early as Meath's star family attraction announced it was to reopen, with thousands visiting the website to book their tickets for the theme park.

However, it performed a u-turn hours later, admitting it had misread the advice of health authorities, and that it would have to remain closed beyond June 18.

"We were excited to reopen and welcome guests back to Tayto Park from June 18, as we believed we were entitled to do, in line with all communications from all regulatory authorities over the past few days.

"However, on reviewing statutory regulations that were published (on Monday), it is with regret that Tayto Park will have to remain closed until regulations permit us to reopen."

Such was the demand for tickets this morning, its website was overwhelmed, it said. Those who did manage to book tickets will be reimbursed in full.

Ray Coyle of Tayto Park said:

We’re terribly sorry, particularly given the huge amount of excitement and support we received from everyone. Myself and the entire team at Tayto Park look forward to welcoming everyone when regulations allow.

The disappointment came as Fáilte Ireland published what it called "sector specific operational guidelines for the tourism industry to ensure the safe re-opening of tourism businesses" on June 29.

The body said it had developed the strategy in conjunction with the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF), the Irish Self Catering Federation (ISCF), the Irish Caravan and Camping Council, the Association of Visitor Experiences (AVEA), Ireland’s Association of Adventure Tourism (IAAT) and B&B Ireland.

Government departments including the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport and the Department of Health were also involved, as were the HSE.

The guidelines would help instill public confidence and reboot business while adhering to public health advice, Fáilte Ireland said.

CEO of Fáilte Ireland, Paul Kelly said: "This is the greatest crisis our industry has ever faced and the reality is that many tourism businesses will not be in a position to re-open. The purpose of the operational guidelines we have developed in collaboration with industry groups is to try to help those businesses that can re-open their doors to do so safely."

However, the Inbound Tour Operators Association slammed the decision not to ease or remove the two-week self-isolation for travellers from overseas.

President Rob Rankin said: "ITOA members deliver over 700,000 overseas holiday and business -- 11% of all overseas -- tourists annually, valued at €750m, with 94% of members business coming between March and October annually.

"As airlines look to reopen connectivity, we have a real chance to win back some business for the latter part of the peak season, but without any clarity on the self-isolation restriction, we cannot give any assurance to our business partners overseas. If we and the thousands of tourism businesses we supply are to stand any chance of surviving this pandemic, we must have clarity from Government on this situation.”