Tayto Park rows back on reopening plans

Update: Tayto Park has rowed back on plans to open from June 18.

The theme park had announced plans to open at a reduced capacity earlier on Tuesday to comply with Covid-19 restrictions.

However, they have since announced that they will remain closed “until regulations permit us to reopen Tayto Park.”

Anyone who had booked a ticket online will receive a refund.

In a statement, they said: “We are enthusiastic to reopen Tayto Park and welcome all of our guests back to the park.

“We had hoped to reopen Tayto Park on the 18th of June and we believed we were entitled to do so in line with all communications from all regulatory authorities over the past few days.

“However, on reviewing statutory regulations that were published late yesterday evening the 8th of June, is with regret that we will have to remain closed until regulations permit us to reopen Tayto Park.”

“Such was the demand for tickets this morning, that our website was overwhelmed. We apologise to those who managed to book tickets, you will be reimbursed in full.





“We hate to disappoint you all and can only apologise again. We appreciate the immediate support we received from the media. We promise that Tayto Park will be worth the wait!

“We apologise to all of our guests and members for this inconvenience. We look forward to welcoming you back to Tayto Park in the near future.

Tayto Park’s founder, Raymond Coyle added: “We’re terribly sorry, particularly given the huge amount of excitement and support we received this morning from everyone.

“Myself and the entire team at Tayto Park look forward to welcoming everyone when regulations allow.”

Earlier: Tayto Park to reopen with limited capacity from June 18

Tayto Park is set to reopen from Thursday, June 18.

The theme park and zoo will open with a limited capacity to comply with Covid-19 restrictions.

The park will be capped at 1,450 entrants per day, which is 10% of the usual capacity.

They said people who wish to attend will have to prebook tickets and that there will be no admission without a prebooked ticket.

These restrictions have been put in place as the park says “the health and safety of Tayto Park guests, staff and the animals in its care is of the utmost importance.”

Tayto Park has also called on guests to adhere to all government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and social distancing.

Under phase two of the Government’s plan to reopen society, people are only allowed to travel within their county.

There will also be a number of protocols and procedures in place in the park when it reopens. They are:

On arrival, car park attendees will usher guests to car parking spaces ensuring social distancing between cars.

Temperature check teams will check the temperatures of every guest upon arrival to admissions.

Tayto Park has increased the number of hand sanitiser locations available throughout the park.

Tayto Park has set up informative and advisory signage highlighting social distancing guidelines.

Tayto Park guides will be on hand to advise guests on adhering to social distancing.

All guests must sanitise their hands when getting on and off each attraction.

Protective screens will be in place at till points throughout the park and contactless payment is encouraged.

“This is not how we envisaged opening the doors of Tayto Park in 2020 as we celebrate 10 years., said Tayto Park founder, Raymond Coyle.

“That being said we are thrilled to be announcing that we will be open on June 18.

“We ask all our guests to be patient, think of fellow guests and indeed Tayto Park staff as we all get used to this new normal and have a great time visiting Tayto Park.”

The park added in a statement that employees “have undertaken extra training regarding the best health, safety and hygiene practices including the implementation of an advance cleaning regime and the appropriate use of personal protective equipment.“