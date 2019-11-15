Taxi firm prosecuted over faulty meter

A taxi firm and its director have been given time to get legal representation and decide how they will plead to a charge of knowingly using a faulty meter which allegedly had its tamper-proof seal broken.

Ivoylo Martinov of Whitethorn Park, Palmerstown, Dublin and his firm Martin Taxi Service were summonsed to appear at Dublin District Court.

He and his business were accused of offences under the Metrology Act in connection with a taximeter which allegedly had not had the relevant conformity assessment procedure applied.

It is also alleged a seal on the device had been removed or broken. The offences are alleged to have happened in 2017.

A Bulgarian interpreter translated for Mr Martinov, who has not indicated how he will plead.

Judge Anthony Halpin him told him that his firm needed separate legal representation.

Prosecution counsel Eoghan Cole was granted an adjournment to provide disclosure of evidence. The case resumes in January.

The prosecution has been brought by the Director of Legal Metrology who oversees inspection of consumer measuring instruments.