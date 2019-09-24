Taxi fares to increase by 4.5% next year

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has announced plans to increase taxi fares by 4.5%.

It is proposing the increase due to the rise in the cost of running a taxi service.

The National Maximum Taxi Fare Review Report 2019, published today, estimates that the cost of running a taxi service has increased by around 4% since 2017 when the last fare review was undertaken.

The NTA says that strong economic growth, falling unemployment levels, and increased consumer spending have all had positive implications for the taxi industry over the past two years.

Today report also proposed the requirement of all taxis to have card payment facilities.

The move will bring taxis in line with many other businesses across the country.

The proposed increase in maximum fares of 4.5% covers the increased costs and the costs associated with the provision of card payment facilities.

Any changes would take effect early next year.

“In our 2019 Taxi User Survey, forty per cent of all adults surveyed reported that they had used a taxi in the previous six months," said Anne Graham, CEO of the NTA.

Almost three quarters of the public (71%) agree that taxis generally provide a good service, while half of all surveyed agree that overall, taxis are generally good value for money.

"Introducing the card payment option will make taxis even more accessible and simpler to use for all passengers.

“With the potential fare increases in mind, we are now inviting the public to make submissions and let their views be heard on the proposed changes.”

The public consultation is open until Tuesday, October 29.

Written submissions can be made online via the consultation section of the NTA website, via email at MaxFareReview2019@nationaltransport.ie or by post at: Maximum Fares Review 2019, National Transport Authority, Dún Scéine, Harcourt Lane, Dublin 2, D02 WT20.