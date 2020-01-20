News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Taxi drivers hold unofficial protest outside Free Now offices

Monday, January 20, 2020 - 05:54 PM

A number of taxi drivers have taken part in an unofficial protest in Dublin.

Dozens of cars gathered close to the offices of Free Now, the taxi-hailing app.

It is understood some drivers are angry that the company wants to take a bigger cut of their fares.

Gardaí said the protest on Mount Street only lasted a short time, and did not affect traffic.

