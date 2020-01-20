Taxi drivers hold unofficial protest outside Free Now offices

A number of taxi drivers have taken part in an unofficial protest in Dublin.
Dozens of cars gathered close to the offices of Free Now, the taxi-hailing app.
It is understood some drivers are angry that the company wants to take a bigger cut of their fares.
Gardaí said the protest on Mount Street only lasted a short time, and did not affect traffic.
Carnage on #MountStreetUpper as @FreeNow_IE taxi drivers block off the street outside their headquarters with an impromptu #protest against a commission increase #MerrionSquare #Dublin pic.twitter.com/lbQJpZeuj4— Sarah Murphy (@sarahmurphy1987) January 20, 2020