Taxi driver may quit job after violent assault in Dublin

A Dublin taxi driver recovering from a violent assault has said he is considering quitting the job.

He has been treated for injuries after three passengers attacked him in Jobstown on Tuesday night.

Gardaí said they are investigating, but no arrests have been made.

Usman Munir said he believes he was just seconds away from being killed.

Mr Munir said: "The teeth are broken in the back, the neck and the back are very sore and the head is bruised everywhere.

"I was so shocked and that time, when they had just gone again, I just fell on the ground and I don't know what happened, I don't remember anything after that."