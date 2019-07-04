News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Taxi driver may quit job after violent assault in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, July 04, 2019 - 02:11 PM

A Dublin taxi driver recovering from a violent assault has said he is considering quitting the job.

He has been treated for injuries after three passengers attacked him in Jobstown on Tuesday night.

Gardaí said they are investigating, but no arrests have been made.

Usman Munir said he believes he was just seconds away from being killed.

Mr Munir said: "The teeth are broken in the back, the neck and the back are very sore and the head is bruised everywhere.

"I was so shocked and that time, when they had just gone again, I just fell on the ground and I don't know what happened, I don't remember anything after that."

READ MORE

Insurers accused of exaggerating number of fraudulent claims to justify rising premiums

More on this topic

Hikers climb tree to hide from growling pig that turns out to be passing traffic

Lack of contractor raises fears of delay in Cork flood relief scheme

Steps star Claire Richards: We’re not cool enough to work with Calvin Harris

Second UK railway worker killed by train is named

Taxiassaultcrime

More in this Section

Doctors advise phasing in of free GP care for seven and eight-year-olds

Families of missing persons presumed dead no longer have to wait seven years to deal with their estates

Anger as firm renews bid for fracking licence in Fermanagh Lakelands

Questions need to be answered around how cervical smears were outsourced, says Sinn Féin


Lifestyle

TV's Ben Fogle: Why I want my children to go wild

Independence Day USA: Red, white and blue food to celebrate July 4

Tom Dunne on life after heart surgery

Learning curve: Why we need to drop the idea of the terrible twos

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 03, 2019

  • 18
  • 25
  • 30
  • 35
  • 41
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »