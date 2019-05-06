NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Taxi driver in hospital with 'serious head injuries' after attack in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 06, 2019 - 03:45 PM

A taxi driver is in hospital after being attacked overnight in Dublin.

It is understood the taxi driver was overpowered and seriously assaulted by a group of youths at around 12.30am on Rutland Grove, Crumlin, after driving them from the city centre.

His mobile phone, along with a sum of cash and dashcam, were also taken during the incident.

The taxi driver, a 59-year-old man, was taken to St James’s Hospital with serious head and facial injuries.

Gardaí have arrested two males and two females, all aged in their late teens and early 20s, on Sundrive Road after the incident a short time later.

They are being held for questioning at Sundrive Road, Crumlin and Rathmines Garda Stations.

Forensic officers are examining the scene and the taxi. The taxi driver is recovering in hospital, and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information to contact Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01-6666600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

