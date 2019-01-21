Taoiseach's Strategic Communications Unit ‘unofficially lingers on’

A call for a total review of Government communications has been made, with the Taoiseach accused of creating “a new empire” for his own political purposes.

While new figures show the Government spent more than €4.3m on advertising last year, €1.3m of this was spent by the Department of An Taoiseach alone.

Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin, who received the data through parliamentary questions, said while the much criticised Strategic Communications Unit (SCU) has been disbanded, Leo Varadkar “hasn’t given up on the concept even if he has to dress it up differently”.

“The Taoiseach’s big idea of the Strategic Communications Unit had to be buried because of public outrage but he certainly hasn’t ditched the idea of [it], I think he is still wedded to the notion that he can actually use State and taxpayers’ money to politically promote his own political agenda.

Although officially the SCU is dead and buried, unofficially it lingers on.

The amount spent by individual departments in 2018 varied significantly. The Department of Finance spent just €2,325 on publicity campaigns, while the Department of Rural Affairs spent €27,321 and the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment had an advertising bill of €339,117.

The amount spent on individual advertisements and campaigns also varied widely, from €12 spent by the Department of Children on Facebook promotion of a video for the LGBTI+ Strategy, to €736,368 spend by the Department of An Taoiseach on Project Ireland 2040.

Other examples of spending include €132,991 by the Department of Education to promote teaching as a profession, €107,747 by the Department Employment and Social Affairs on a false self-employment campaign, and €20,372 by the Department of Defence on advertising the 60th Anniversary of participation by Ireland in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations.

In its response, the Department of Foreign Affairs, which had total spend of €93,207, pointed out that it engages in advertising and public awareness campaigns where there is important information that needs to be brought to the attention of citizens.

However, Mr Howlin claimed that there is now a “blurring of the lines” between providing pure information to the public, and the political promotion of ministers and their agendas.

He questioned the fact that some initiatives and measures had been centralised to come under the remit of the Department of An Taoiseach.

Highlighting €585 which was spent on advertising the opening of Google offices in Dublin, Mr Howlin said: “Why the Department of Taoiseach felt the need to spend nearly €600 to advertise online the opening of a Google office is beyond me.”

He also highlighted the Healthy Ireland initiative —the only advertising campaign run by the Department of Health in 2018 — which cost €390,456 to the end of November. The Department of An Taoiseach spent €289,988 on the same campaign.

“Why would the Taoiseach need to duplicate the Department of Health’s work?

“Explaining that there is a strategy on health, explaining that there is a strategy on any new Government initiative on people’s entitlements, that’s fine — but spinning it as a political issue and surrounding yourself with it in the hope of political benefit is a whole different kettle of fish.

“What is needed now is an overall review of Government communications focused on how public information is and should be communicated, not who gets credit for it,” he said.

