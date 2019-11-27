Taoiseach yet to speak with Shane Ross about Verona Murphy's 'interference' with road safety officer

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has yet to speak to the Transport Minister Shane Ross about “interference” by Fine Gael byelection candidate Verona Murphy in the operation of the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

Raising the issue for a second day in a row in the Dáil, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said interference with the work of RSA staff cannot be accepted and should be condemned.

It has been reported that Ms Murphy phoned an RSA transport officer earlier this year as he was carrying out a roadside inspection and questioned his interpretation of the law during a 45-minute conversation.

It is understood that the chief executive of the RSA Moyagh Murdock wrote to Ms Murphy in May warning her not to make any further direct contact with enforcement personnel.

Mr Martin asked the Taoiseach if he had followed up on the reports of interference with the work of road safety officers by the president of the Irish Road Haulage Association who, he said, "happens to be your candidate" in the Wexford byelection.

Mr Martin pointed to the fact that on Tuesday Mr Varadkar claimed it was nothing to do with him.

"I would suggest it has everything to do with you Taoiseach. You are Taoiseach of the Government and under the Programme for Government the implementation of road safety is a key priority and has been instrumental in saving lives and reducing injury.

"You did say to me that you would speak with the minister.

Surely you have a view as to whether it's okay to spend 45 minutes remonstrating with a safety officer who is doing their job.

"That can't be accepted and should be condemned," said Mr Martin.

The Taoiseach said he is "making inquiries" but had yet to speak with Minister Ross about the matter.