Taoiseach: Withdraw deal 'is the only agreement on the table'

Monday, December 10, 2018 - 01:32 PM
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

The Brexit Withdrawal Agreement is the only deal on the table between the EU and the UK and is not open to renegotiation, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

Speaking on Monday lunchtime in Dublin, Mr Varadkar said that to re-open one aspect of the deal would mean opening the entire deal for re-negotiation, and that was not possible.

“I have heard suggestions that the vote may be postponed but I do not have confirmation of that. What I can say is that the withdrawal agreement, including the Irish backstop, is the only agreement on the table. It took over a year and a half to negotiate, it has the support of 28 governments and it is not possible to re-open any aspect of that agreement without opening all aspects,” he said.

He said the purpose of his phone call with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday was to “update me on the progress she was making in seeking to get ratification of the withdrawal agreement in the House of Commons and also how we think ahead as to how we move ahead.”

He said Ireland and the EU have already made many concessions to the UK and it is not possible to make any more.

“A lot of concessions have been made along the way. Most recently we agreed there would be a review clause. No one should ever forget how we got to this point, the UK decided to leave the EU. The UK Government decided to take lots of options off the table whether it was staying in the Customs Union or the Single Market or in relation to a Northern Ireland specific backstop. So the reason we ended up in the situation we are in is because of the red lines,” he said.

“We have already offered a lot of concessions. We ended up with the backstop because of all of the red lines that the UK laid down. I have no difficulty with statements which clarify what is in the withdrawal agreement but no statement can contradict what is in the withdrawal agreement,” the Taoiseach added.


