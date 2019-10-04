Taoiseach willing to consider Brexit extension but would prefer a deal

Political Editor in Copenhagen

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he is willing to consider a Brexit extension request from Boris Johnson, but added he would prefer a deal.

Speaking in Copenhagen after a bilateral meeting with new Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Mr Varadkar also said he is not “interested in a quarrel” with anyone, following stinging criticism of him from DUP leader Arlene Foster.

“But I am not interested in a quarrel with anyone. I am interested in coming to solutions. But any solution has to have the support of the people of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

"We had an agreement with Prime Minister May, supported by four parties in Northern Ireland, civil society and business,” he said.

“What has been put on the table by Prime Minister Johnson is not supported by the people, by civil society and is supported by only one political party. There is a long way to go to get back to a position that has the backing of the people. Democracy matters."

On an extension and whether he would accept such a request, he said:

The short answer to the question is yes. My preference is that we come to an agreement, that we have a deal in October and begin negotiations on the future relationship

"My preference is that we have that agreement at the summit in the middle of October but if the British Government were to request an extension, we would consider that, of course we would, but most EU countries would only really consider it for a good reason.”

Responding to questions from the Irish Examiner at the televised press conference, Mr Varadkar said: “I don't want really comment on court cases that are happening in Britain. They will play themselves out.

"Our focus is on securing agreement on getting a deal at the summit. I believe that is possible but for it to be possible, all sides need to reaffirm the shared objectives,” he said.

“What we need to do is refocus on those objectives and try to come to an agreement in the middle of October, which I think is possible.”

Mr Varadkar said Mr Johnson's deal creates a “real difficulty” as it creates two borders and that is not acceptable to the Irish people, north and south.

READ MORE Boris Johnson will seek Brexit extension if no deal agreed by October 19

“We regret Brexit is happening. We have always acknowledged that because of Brexit there would have to be checks regrettably, and we have argued the least intrusive way is to do that at the ports and airports rather than along a long 500km border with 300 crossings.

"The deal we came to with Mrs May satisfied that. The difficulty with what Prime Minister Johnson has put on the table, on the face of it at least, it appears to create two borders, at the ports and airports but also along the land border.

"We have a difficulty with that, the people of Northern Ireland have and businesses have too.”