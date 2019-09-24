The Taoiseach will "absolutely not" be calling for Boris Johnson's resignation after the UK Supreme Court ruling on Brexit.

Speaking in New York, where he is due to meet with Mr Johnson later today, Leo Varadkar said he will always work with the UK prime minister regardless of who they are.

It comes as the Supreme Court in the UK has ruled that Mr Johnson’s advice to the Queen to suspend the UK Parliament for five weeks was unlawful.

The decision was unanimously made by the 11-judge Supreme Court after Mr Johnson suspended parliament for five weeks ahead of the October 31 Brexit deadline.

Mr Johnson is now set to return to London in time for the resumption of parliament tomorrow at 11.30am after a series of bilateral meetings with world leaders on the fringes of the UN summit including Mr Varadkar.

Reacting to the court ruling, Mr Varadkar said: "I'm aware of the that has been made by the UK Supreme Court, it is very much an internal matter for the United Kingdom. So I don't think it would be helpful for the Irish government to comment on it. But the decision is made and I understand as a consequence of that parliament will be recalled tomorrow.

"As of now, my meeting with prime minister Johnson is going ahead. But I appreciate that may need to change," he told reporters.

Asked if he would add his voice to the growing calls for Mr Johnson to step down as leader, Mr Varadkar said: "No, absolutely not. You know, whoever is the prime minister of United Kingdom is somebody we're going to work with.

"And it's not us who decide who the prime minister of the UK is. That's an appointment made by the Queen based on the composition of the House of Commons."