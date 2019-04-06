NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Taoiseach welcomes revised contract agreed with GPs

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Health Simon Harris at today's announcement. Pic: RollingNews.ie.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, April 06, 2019 - 05:07 PM

The HSE has welcomed the agreement on GP contractual reforms involving the Department of Health, the HSE and the Irish Medical Organisation.

HSE Interim Director General Anne O'Connor has said through this deal, it is now possible to expand services for patients, as well as making general practice a more attractive career option for doctors and future medical graduates.

She believes the new agreement will act as an important catalyst for modernising general practice in our health service.

Ms O'Connor said: "It gives four-year funding clarity and certainty for general practice, as well as providing dedicated support for people with chronic illnesses, opportunities for increased use of technology-based solutions and significantly improving prescribing and medication safety.

"Over 400,000 Medical Card and GP Visit Card patients with chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, asthma, COPD and heart disease stand to benefit from new and improved chronic disease management programmes.”

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has also welcomed the agreement.

Mr Varadkar said: "I'm really here with Mr Harris and the SlainteCare implementation team in relation to the new GP contract. First of all, I'm really pleased that we have agreed a revised GP contract with the IMO.

"I know it's a long time coming but it is now here. It will represent a 40% increase in the funding for general practice in the next three to four years."

READ MORE

Free GP care for under-12s as part of €210m deal

More on this topic

Free GP care to be extended to more children under agreed reforms

Karim Benzema scores twice as Real Madrid rally to beat Eibar

Pope: Wealthy nations fuelling conflicts by selling weapons in war zones

Jenna Coleman: How Mumford & Sons help me prepare for my birth scenes

KEYWORDS

HealthGPdoctor

More in this Section

18 years 'proportionate' for one of the most serious sexual cases to come before judge, Court of Appeal hears

Varadkar on Britain's request to extend Brexit: 'We want to avoid rolling extensions'

Five 'nomadic businessmen' lose High Court challenge over CAB tax assessments

Revenue seize drugs worth €50k in Limerick


Lifestyle

Brass altar gates or diamond rings, the choice is all yours

Why would you pay for a spare room you never use?

The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

The Currabinny Cooks: A simple approach to cooking with asparagus

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 03, 2019

    • 2
    • 11
    • 22
    • 23
    • 29
    • 45
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »