Taoiseach: 'We are not going to close our borders' during Covid-19 crisis

Additional reporting by Digital Desk

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the country will not be closing its borders to halt the spread of Covid-19, but hinted at further restrictions for those returning to Ireland.

He also told a press briefing at Government Buildings in Dublin that he cannot say how long the current escalated measures to tackle coronavirus will last.

Calls to the close the borders have come following moves made by countries like China who closed their borders in an effort to decrease the spread of the virus.

He said: “First of all we are not going to close our borders – they may be family and friends or people who want to come back and work here.”

“We’re not going to close the borders, but the national public health team will look at restrictions to see what measures we could take to restrict the number of imported cases coming here.”

"They might be family or friends, they might also be healthcare workers who volunteer to come back and work on a health service.

"And also, we need to import things like PPE from China.

We need to be able to export medicines to other parts of the world that they need, and we need the money in order to pay for the PPE, and you can't carry out export without customs officials, pilots, hauliers, all those people so we're not going to close the borders.

He added that the National Public Health Emergency team met last week and this week to examine if there is more that could be done to ensure those returning to Ireland are not spreading the virus.

"We'll examine whether there are additional restrictions or controls that we could apply to people coming into the country that would reduce the risk of importing cases of coronavirus, resulting in community transmission here, so that has been examined at the moment and we should be able to do something on that in the next couple of days," he said.

Health Minister Simon Harris has previously said that people should not concentrate their worry on those coming into the country, and that they are more likely to contract the virus at home, highlighting the need for social distancing.

The Taoiseach continued to say he could not put a timeline on how long the coronavirus restrictions will last.

“We do not know for sure. Some of the estimations we had – two or three weeks for instance – no longer apply.

“We won’t be at a case where I can go on TV and say everything is going back to where it was on the 11th of March. We’ll reach the point where we can start to ease some of the restrictions and see what happens.”

Mr Varadkar said there will come a point when we “pass the peak” and some of the restrictions can be eased but it may take months, not weeks.

“I can’t answer that now – it is going to take a number of weeks. It depends on how things develop in the next few weeks.”

“We are seeing some evidence of a slowdown in the rate of new cases but it is too soon to make a judgment on that and I’d rather leave those calls to the experts.”