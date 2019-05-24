NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Taoiseach warns of 'dangerous' period ahead for Ireland after May's departure

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar arrives to cast his vote at Scoil Thomais, Castleknock, Dublin. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA
By Ben O'Brien and Daniel McConnell
Friday, May 24, 2019 - 01:20 PM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he will miss Theresa May and warned a 'dangerous period' for Ireland lays ahead.

Speaking in his constituency in Dublin, Mr Varadkar paid a warm tribute to the outgoing British Prime Minister, who announced her resignation this morning.

"Obviously, as anyone can see, British politics is consumed by Brexit, and will be consumed by Brexit for a very long time. It means that we now enter a new phase when it comes to Brexit at a phase that may be a very dangerous one for Ireland," he said.

"In the next couple of months we may see the election of a euro-sceptic Prime Minister who wants to repudiate the withdrawal agreement and go for a no deal or we may even see a new British government who wants a closer relationship with the EU. But whatever happens we're going to hold our nerve," he added.

Mr Varadkar said he was sorry to see Mrs May's resignation.

"I’m very sorry to hear of the resignation of Prime Minister May today, we'll certainly miss her and miss her team. We've worked very closely on issues over the past one and a half years on Brexit and in the North and I particularly want to pay tribute to her, to agreeing to retain and strengthen strengthen the common travel area," he said.

