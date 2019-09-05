News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Taoiseach warns of checks 'close to the border' and long-term Brexit impacts

By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 08:48 PM

The Taoiseach has warned that checks will need to take place "close to the border" in the case of a no-deal Brexit.

Speaking at an event this evening Leo Varadkar said even in a best-case scenario, where the UK leaves the EU with a deal, discussions on a new free trade agreement and a new economic and security partnership will be “fraught” and protracted.

“I think it may make the negotiations on the Withdrawal Agreement seem simple,” he told more 450 people attending the British Irish Chamber of Commerce annual gala dinner in Dublin.

However, in a stark admission, Mr Varadkar said: “If there is no-deal, and I believe we may have to live with no-deal for a period, then at a certain point we will have to begin negotiations again.

"The first and only items on the agenda for such negotiations will be citizens’ rights, the financial settlement with the EU and a solution to the Irish border. All the issues we spent the last two years on."

The Taoiseach said Brexit is not a storm to be weathered and instead it will be a permanent change in the political and economic environment in which the EU and Britain will exist.

"Unfortunately, given political developments in the UK, there is a significant and growing risk of no-deal. We don’t wish to see a no-deal Brexit and we will continue our efforts to avoid one, but not at any cost. Unlike some, I see no upsides to no-deal," he said.

If Britain crashes out of the EU, Mr Varadkar said checks on goods and live animals will "as far as possible" take place in ports, airports and at businesses but some may need to take place "near the border".

He added that this is now being worked out with the European Commission.

Pointing to other changes, Mr Varadkar said: "While medicine shortages occur from time to time, we do not anticipate any significant change in medicines supplies.

"There will still be plenty of food on shelves but perhaps not all of the same brands.

"Flights, trains and buses will continue to operate normally for a period but an agreement will be needed for this to continue permanently. EU vessels will no longer be allowed to fish in UK waters and vice versa, though the Commission has proposed a short extension of the status quo.

"Tariffs will apply to goods imported into Ireland from the United Kingdom and vice versa," the Taoiseach said.

