Taoiseach warned against calling snap election

The Taoiseach has been warned against calling a snap general election as the UK heads for the polls.

Leo Varadkar is coming under pressure from some of his ministers to collapse the government.

A general election will be held on December 12 in Britain with UK prime minister Boris Johnson expecting a "tough" election battle.

Some in Fine Gael think there will not be a better time, with a Brexit deal agreed in principle and the latest opinion poll putting them 8 points clear of Fianna Fáil.

That poll found that Fianna Fáil had fallen from 28% to 24%. But three of the last seven polls have had Micheál Martin's party ahead.

However, Fianna Fáil Finance Spokesman Michael McGrath warned trying to rush through the bill that gives effect to the budget so an early election can happen would be a costly mistake.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Simon Coveney is going to update Cabinet on the Brexit state of play later today.

He is due to tell his colleagues that Irish preparations for Brexit need to continue even with the Brexit delay to January.