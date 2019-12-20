News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Taoiseach wants guarantee Fianna Fáil will back Govt in any confidence vote

Taoiseach wants guarantee Fianna Fáil will back Govt in any confidence vote
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Friday, December 20, 2019 - 06:10 PM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar wants a guarantee that Fianna Fáil will back the coalition in any Dáil confidence vote because of “dissidents” in the opposition party.

Mr Varadkar has also dismissed a suggestion by Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin that there should be an orderly wind down of the Dáil in any new pact on agreeing a general election date for the New Year.

In remarks to journalists in an end-of-year interview, Mr Varadkar said he would shortly respond to Mr Martin's letter, which suggests the two parties agree new terms to hold the election after Easter next year.

Mr Varadkar reiterated that he would call an election at the right time for the country.

“That may not necessarily be in the interests of me or in the interests of my party as some of my party colleagues tell me all the time,” he said.

The two leaders would meet in the New Year, he said.

But he added: “There are two reflections that I would have on that [the letter]. The first is that Deputy Martin continually uses this phrase that there needs to be an orderly wind down of the Government and the Dáil.

"I don’t believe a government should ever be wound down or the Dáil should ever be wound down.

“What I don’t want to see is a three or four month election campaign and the Dáil and the Government effectively focusing on that rather than focusing on the business of Government and the problems that people face in their everyday lives."

The second concern about Mr Martin's request, he said, concerned “the realpolitik of the arithmetic” in the Dáil.

There is much speculation that another confidence motion will be moved against the government, possibly early in the New Year and over health.

Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness has said he would vote with such a motion, which would go against the confidence and supply agreement between the two parties, a pact that keeps the coalition in power.

Mr Varadkar suggested his counterpart should consider if any extra vote against the government from within Fianna Fáil would be covered by someone from within his own party.

He added: “I would need the assurance from Micheál Martin that actually has the support of his party for this and if he is going to have dissidents in his party that go against the whip that he will be able to provide people who counterbalance perhaps that by voting with us on motions rather than abstaining.”

READ MORE

Woman charged with partner’s murder granted compassionate bail for Christmas

More on this topic

Martin does not see support pact between FF and FG lasting until AprilMartin does not see support pact between FF and FG lasting until April

Micheál Martin reveals how long he thinks this Dáil will last, unless fresh pact agreedMicheál Martin reveals how long he thinks this Dáil will last, unless fresh pact agreed

Changes to work permits: Stop-gap move is not enoughChanges to work permits: Stop-gap move is not enough

Impeachment bid splits America: Polarisation is a trap we must avoidImpeachment bid splits America: Polarisation is a trap we must avoid


TOPIC: Politics

More in this Section

Gardaí seize 34,000 illegally imported cigarettes in LongfordGardaí seize 34,000 illegally imported cigarettes in Longford

Gardaí appeal for help to find man missing from ClareGardaí appeal for help to find man missing from Clare

Appeal against scientologist's prison sentence Appeal against scientologist's prison sentence

Book of evidence served on woman accused of killing Santina CawleyBook of evidence served on woman accused of killing Santina Cawley


Lifestyle

Des O'Driscoll talks us through his highlights for 2019.Arts/Ents Editor Des O'Driscoll selects his personal highlights of 2019

If you have any concerns or issues you would like Louise to answer you can confidentially do so by submitting your question.We're launching the Louise O'Neill agony aunt column

Santa, please bring my dream presentAll I wanted for Christmas: Neven Maguire and others on the presents they dreamed of finding under the tree

A colourist tells us the shades and techniques that are set to dominate next year.Smoky blonde to blue: 5 hair colour trends that will be big in 2020

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 9
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 38
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »